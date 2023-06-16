The Dawn Project and major Tesla investor to test Tesla Full Self-Driving in Santa Barbara on 22 June

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public safety advocacy group The Dawn Project has announced an event in collaboration with renowned Tesla investor Ross Gerber , President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. On June 22, 2023, Ross will join Dan O'Dowd , Founder of The Dawn Project, to discuss AI/Autonomous driving system safety and tests of Tesla Full Self-Driving in real-word situations in Santa Barbara, CA.

The Dawn Project welcomes all press to attend these tests to see how the latest version of Tesla Full Self-Driving behaves in real world situations and the safety features included in the software.

Dan and Ross will conduct a series of tests in and around Santa Barbara, CA, including a drive to test how Tesla Full Self-Driving reacts to real-world situations, as well as a demonstration of The Dawn Project's Super Bowl tests.

Dan and Ross plan on having a point-by-point discussion and debate about the risks and rewards to society of autonomous systems followed by a FSD drive around Santa Barbara where both will experience the technology in real life and discuss the performance of the software and safety features.

Commenting on the collaboration with Ross, Dan said: "I am excited for Ross to test Tesla Full Self-Driving with us in real world situations. Ross is extremely accomplished and highly regarded in the Tesla investment community."

Ross commented: "I am looking forward to meeting with Dan and The Dawn Project to debate the best ways to advance this highly important software while protecting society from the risks. The Dawn Project has caused a major stir in the Tesla community, and while Dan and I disagree over the best approach to developing the software, we both agree that safety of society is equally important in advancing technology. This event promises to be very insightful."

The event will be conducted from 11am PST on June 22, 2023 in Santa Barbara, CA and will be filmed live by both parties.

To join Ross and Dan at the event, please contact press@dawnproject.com.

Dan O'Dowd is an entrepreneur and CEO with over 40 years' experience in designing and writing secure, safety-critical software. Dan has built operating systems for the U.S. military's fighter jets and some of the world's most trusted organizations such as NASA, Boeing, and Airbus.

In 2021 Dan O'Dowd founded The Dawn Project , which campaigns to ensure all software in safety-critical infrastructure is secure and to make computers safe for humanity. The first danger The Dawn Project is tackling is Elon Musk's reckless deployment of unsafe Full Self-Driving cars on our roads.

Ross Gerber is the Co-Founder, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management . He is one of the most influential investors in the media, and regularly appears on Television and in the press. Ross and the Gerber Kawasaki team oversee $2.2 billion of investments, focused on technology, clean energy and transportation, consumer discretionary, media and entertainment. The firm has over 10,000 clients, and was listed in 2020 as one of the fastest-growing companies in Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Business Journal.

