Taoping To Launch Cloud Nest AI System; Powerful Generative AI System Across the Cloud to Accelerate Growth

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping"), today announced the Company plans to launch Cloud Nest AI, a powerful generative AI system across the Cloud to accelerate growth. Cloud Nest AI will leverage the Company's existing cloud-based technology and applications and integrate AI with intelligent Cloud platform technology and product capabilities. End users are empowered with smart scene terminals, that deeply integrate numerous industry-specific application scenarios across all major industries and subsegments.

Taoping's industry specific applications for different scenarios based on the Cloud Nest AI system are expected to provide multi-dimensional empowerment for various industries from multiple perspectives, such as content generation, human-computer interaction, visual perception, and cognitive decision-making. In the field of advertising media, Taoping's cloud platform allows advertisers to provide creative content, such as graphics, videos, and texts for specific promotional strategies, while artificial intelligence can then effectively develop mixed-media promotions.

Taoping will also integrate the new generative AI system into its other smart solutions to better help customers harness the latest technology development to achieve a higher return on investment, lower cost of ownership, an improved overall customer experience. This includes the Company's intelligent cleaning robots, which are pushing industry-leading performance in terms of unmanned driving, intelligent decision-making, and human-machine collaboration to solve complex urban outdoor and indoor scenarios. Another example is in the field of ecological environmental protection, where the Company's off-grid sewage treatment equipment adopts microbial control technology and intelligent monitoring system to accurately implement sewage treatment from the source of sewage generation, which is highly efficient, energy-saving and environmentally friendly.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said: "The Cloud Nest AI generative AI system will be another important milestone based on the strategic upgrade of Taoping's Cloud-based technology and applications. We have been investing in and actively deploying a series of exciting new products to help our customers better embrace superior new technologies and systems, which in return will accelerate our revenue growth. We look forward to continuing to open new commercial and industrial opportunities for our Cloud Nest generative AI system, and will keep the market updated on our progress."

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit www.taop.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results due to our limited operating history of providing smart cloud services, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and TAOP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

