PRA Group Earns Two Silver Stevie® Awards for Achievements in Diversity & Inclusion and Management

Global financial services company honored during 21st Annual American Business Awards®

NORFOLK, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), global leader in nonperforming loans, was honored this week with two Silver Stevie® Awards during the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. The company earned recognition in two categories: "Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion" and "Achievement in Management for Financial Services." The awards ceremony took place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York.

PRA Group's annual Global Inclusion Week programming and management performance through difficult economic conditions were considered alongside more than 3,700 nominations. Organizations of nearly all sizes and industries submitted entries across a wide range of categories for initiatives in 2021 and 2022.

Global Inclusion Week celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through virtual educational and professional development programming designed to connect colleagues around the world. The initiative expanded to the PRA Group's U.S. operations in 2021. The company then leveraged insights from 2021 and data from its annual Engagement and Inclusion and VOICE surveys to strategically build 2022 programming. The result was a 235% increase in employee participation over the previous year.

"PRA Group showcases a strong management team that has generated results and growth potential, fostered an inclusive culture, and demonstrated dedication to philanthropy and employee development. Their focus on long-term growth and commitment to diversity and inclusion is commendable," judges noted.

Advancing its DEI program is one of many successes PRA Group achieved, including record financial performance in 2021. For their excellent leadership, PRA Group's management team earned a second Silver Stevie.

"It is my great honor to lead a strong, visionary management team that continues to deliver against our strategic priorities," said Atal. "Part of our vision to reshape the industry is continuing to build upon an inclusive workplace, where respect and innovation through diverse perspectives are the norm. Global Inclusion Week has strengthened our connections in ways we could not have imagined."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the American Business Awards are the U.S.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for profit and nonprofit, large and small.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 641-0558

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

