GameAbove Elevates Eastern Michigan University's Cybersecurity Program with a $1.6M Gift to its College of Engineering and Technology

YPSILANTI, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove at Eastern Michigan University, an alumni-led philanthropic group advancing academic and athletic programs, announces a $1.6 million gift to the university's College of Engineering and Technology (GACET). The new commitment will support the launch of a Cybersecurity for Embedded Systems initiative, enhance offerings within cybersecurity and the Internet of Things, including research in cybersecurity for vehicles and mobility, and establish a dedicated Cybersecurity Certificate Program that caters to students and business professionals alike.

"Our goal has always been for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology to be known as the foremost cybersecurity program in the country," says Keith J. Stone, chair of GameAbove. "We will not deviate from this standard of quality. The steps that GameAbove, Dean Qatu, and EMU's leadership are taking, including this gift, illustrate our unity and our full commitment to providing the proper resources to ensure the program's enduring success."

The GACET School of Information Security and Applied Computing cybersecurity program is one of EMU's fastest-growing majors and a national leader in offering education and training to defend against cyber-attacks and protect sensitive and personal data. It was among the first in the U.S. to offer a cybersecurity major and secure ABET accreditation and a National Security Agency (NSA) certification. The program provides undergraduate and graduate degrees and a flexible combination of online and in-person courses to meet the demand for personalized instruction and career-oriented students and professionals.

Starting in 2024, EMU will offer the following for cybersecurity:

Certificate Program

NEW Fundamentals of Cybersecurity

Undergraduate Programs

Information Assurance and Cyber Defense [B.S.]

Information Technology [B.S.]

Digital Forensics and Incident Response Minor

Information Assurance Compliance Minor

Graduate Programs

Cybersecurity [M.S.] available online

Cybersecurity [M.S. + B.S.]

The NSA redesignated EMU's GACET as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense this year through the 2028 academic year. In 2022, the Best Online Bachelor's in Cybersecurity by AcademicInfluence.com ranked the GACET Bachelor of Information Assurance and Cyber Defense program as seventh best nationwide and the only university in Michigan to rank in the top 10.

With nearly 100% job placement, EMU students with cybersecurity degrees start their careers at companies such as Google, Amazon, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the NSA. Finding career opportunities in their field of study is the most crucial step for students to transition into the workforce successfully. GameAbove will continue to play a pivotal role in career placement by connecting cybersecurity students with its network of powerhouse organizations and forging partnerships with industry leaders looking for graduates from the top cybersecurity programs in the nation.

"We are grateful for the support of the GameAbove alumni organization," said EMU President James Smith. "The commitment and dedication of successful alumni and GameAbove's determination to create new opportunities for Eastern students is unprecedented. GameAbove continues to directly impact the work we do to develop educational and career opportunities for our students that might not otherwise exist."

"Cybersecurity and other related fields, including artificial intelligence, internet of things, and embedded systems, are among the fastest growing fields of interest to individuals as well as public and private employers," said Mohamad Qatu, dean of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. "These areas of study and research are touching our lives in many ways. Job growth in these areas is amongst the highest in the nation and worldwide."

"We thank GameAbove and its leadership for their generous and outstanding partnership and support. This support will help us offer additional programs, provide more access to this important field by offering strong certificates, and enhance our research to become a national leader in this important field," Qatu said.

GameAbove has committed over $28 million to EMU, supporting or creating programs that spark innovation and academic advancement. Those programs include enhancing faculty enrichment, supplying financial aid to students, and improving facilities that advance student-athlete achievements at EMU.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 14,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website. To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

About GameAbove

GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. GameAbove aspires to help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, promoting pioneering academic programs, and creative giving within the community. To learn more, visit www.gameabove.com.

