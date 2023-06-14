EXPANDED LINE OF 'LG MAGNIT' DVLED COMMERCIAL DISPLAYS HELPS BUSINESSES BRING IMAGINATION TO LIFE

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has expanded its line of cutting-edge direct-view light emitting diode (DVLED) commercial displays – wall-sized screens to be deployed in corporate settings, on video production sets, as digital art displays, and even for luxury residential applications.

Featured this week at the InfoComm trade show, five distinct "LG MAGNIT" series – led by a new 22-½-foot Micro LED display – demonstrate the exceptional color, clarity, contrast and "wow factor" offered by DVLED technologies, according to David Bacher, head of marketing for LG Business Solutions USA.

"The MAGNIT family of DVLED displays offers integrators and clients some of the most striking, impactful digital screens on the market today," Bacher said. "Whether it's forming an extended reality backdrop on a professional video production set or displaying messaging or ads in a retail store or corporate lobby, LG MAGNIT DVLED technology delivers incredible, premium experiences."

Unveiled for the first time in the United States is the 272-inch LG MAGNIT 8K Micro LED Display (Model LSAB007), which highlights how the tiny pixel pitch makes it an ideal solution for a variety of commercial use cases including retail, hospitality and corporate environments showing video or digital art content.

This new Micro LED display offers a 0.78mm pixel pitch with LG's Deep Black Technology and an impressive 150,000:1 contrast ratio to deliver stunning images with vivid colors, breathtaking contrast and ultra-fine detail. The LSAB007's Alpha 9 Intelligent Processor, integrated ambient light sensor, high dynamic range support and wide 160° horizontal and vertical viewing angles enhance user experiences in any seating arrangement.

For on-camera use in professional production studios, the company introduced the LG MAGNIT Studio Series (model LBAG015), a tile-based 1.5mm pixel pitch DVLED solution with Megapixel VR's Helios controller.

Bacher said the ability to present seamless, convincing video that can be used on-camera without distortion empowers production studios to build extended reality and virtual reality stages where backdrops can be digitally designed in real time for live and recorded productions. The curveable, high-contrast LBAG series displays offer on-screen talent a more immersive experience than post-production or green screen solutions.

Brand new for 2023 is a 163-inch model of the MAGNIT LSAQ009 series designed with a remote, off-board power supply unit that greatly simplifies power and emergency maintenance for vital 24/7 control room, war room and broadcast environments where display access is limited. Another new MAGNIT Micro LED display (model LSAB007) shown at InfoComm previews how the technology can be used in high-end residential installations.

