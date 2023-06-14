Cosmic Wire and Elf Labs Partner to Launch RoboStars™, a Groundbreaking Transmedia Storytelling Experience

RoboStars™, featuring Robo Cinderella™, Robo Rapunzel™, and Robo Belle™ from Beauty and the Beast, catalyzes a new era in the entertainment landscape.

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire, a leading global technology company, and Elf Labs, a world-class IP company, today announced a strategic joint venture to launch RoboStars™, an innovative children's property combining cutting-edge technology, next-generation storytelling, and immersive transmedia experiences.

RoboStars™ features high-value, classic character IP including Snow White, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Rapunzel, the Little Mermaid, reimagined from the original Junior Elf Publishing Portfolio. Junior Elf books have sold over 100 million copies and have been delighting children for over seven decades.

The Cosmic Wire/Elf Labs joint venture marks the first collaboration between these industry-leading companies, optimizing technology-driven entertainment and world-class intellectual property creation in order to pioneer entirely new immersive storytelling experiences. With a primary focus on transmedia storytelling, RoboStars™ aims to captivate audiences by seamlessly connecting animated content, interactive games, and groundbreaking digital experiences that transport audiences into a rich and interconnected universe where beloved characters and imaginative narratives are brought to life like never before.

David Phillips, CEO of Elf Labs, added, "The collaboration between Cosmic Wire and Elf Labs is a perfect synergy of technological innovation and creative storytelling. With RoboStars™, we are creating a kick-ass transmedia universe that births iconic characters into a futuristic robotic world. This first project between our two companies represents the first step towards redefining entertainment as we know it."

"We're on the cusp of a paradigm shift that will revolutionize the way audiences engage with entertainment," said Jerad Finck, CEO of Cosmic Wire. "RoboStars™ is just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary journey, as we strive to push the boundaries of immersive transmedia experiences, build interconnected communities and monetize IP."

The partnership between Cosmic Wire and Elf Labs leverages the companies' collective strengths to launch its flagship project RoboStars™ and set the stage for an array of immersive and interconnected experiences designed to capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences worldwide.

About Cosmic Wire:

Cosmic Wire is a leading technology company at the forefront of Web3 innovation, digital experiences and blockchain solutions. The company's proprietary technology and decentralized applications create the backbone operating system powering today's Web3 ecosystem. Its unrivaled technical advancements are the infrastructure and underlying framework transforming the fabric of Web3 and revolutionizing the functioning of the internet.

About Elf Labs:

Elf Labs is a next generation IP company creating high-value intellectual property franchises. Through their mastery of storytelling and world-building, Elf Labs captivates audiences with unforgettable characters and immersive narratives.

