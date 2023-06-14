Cannon Financial Institute Launches On-Demand Course on Blockchain and Digital Assets

The new course educates financial professionals about the digital landscape and helps them better serve their clients/expand their offerings.

ATHENS, Ga., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Financial Institute ('Cannon'), a leading professional development firm helping financial professionals gain advanced skillsets; today announced its new course, designed to educate financial advisors about blockchain and digital assets. To meet the demand from investors and to help financial professionals better serve their clients, the course covers the core concepts of each of these technologies.

Cannon Financial launches an on-demand course designed for financial professionals on blockchain & digital assets.

The course 'Overview of Blockchain & Digital Assets' is tailored for financial professionals, including advisors, trust professionals, compliance officers, regulators, and examiners dealing with digital assets. The course provides financial professionals with a foundational understanding of blockchain and the current regulatory environment so that they can better serve their clients.

Recent developments in the digital asset sphere highlight the urgency and relevance of blockchain and digital assets. On June 5, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated lawsuits against major digital asset exchanges Binance and Coinbase. The lawsuits, which could potentially redefine how digital assets are viewed under U.S. Securities laws, underscore the urgent need for financial professionals to familiarize themselves with the rapidly changing landscape of digital assets and blockchain technology.

The course delivers fundamental insights, basic comprehension, and fluent discussion on blockchain technology and digital assets. Offered through an impartial and unbiased perspective, this course does not endorse or promote any emerging or disruptive financial companies or technologies.

The five main sections of the course include:

Why Blockchain & Digital Assets Matter

Overview of Blockchain

Overview of Digital Assets

Core Concepts of Blockchain & Digital Assets

Myths and Misnomers

Approximately 20% of American adults either currently own or have recently traded some form of digital asset, and research shows that half of those who hold digital assets would like to discuss their holdings with a financial professional. Cannon aims to give financial advisors the knowledge they need to support investors and their heirs who are interested in this asset class.

Four instructors, including Phil Buchanan, Executive Chairman of Cannon, and Dr. Chris Nekvinda, Ph.D., Director of Digital Assets, deliver the course. Dr. Nekvinda is an experienced blockchain, DeFi, and Web3 developer with a background in traditional finance. Buchanan says his goal "is to instill confident competence in each financial professional, not only in the technical aspects of their business but in sales and service to their clients."

Rounding out the instructor team is Brad Shepard and Shelli Keagle. Brad Shepard has served as an executive at leading wealth management related companies including WisdomTree Investments and Orion Advisor Solutions. Brad currently serves on multiple boards related to technology and wealth management. Shelli is the Founder and Executive Director of Canvas SRI, LLC, a strategy, research, and insights firm. In addition to her research experience, which has given her a unique perspective on the investor/advisor relationship, Keagle also has an in-depth knowledge of blockchain and currently serves as the Executive Director of Marketing for a Fintech blockchain startup.

The course is designed to take about 5.5 hours to complete and concludes with an assessment. Students can claim continuing education credit towards related certifications, including Certified Wealth Strategist® (CWS), Certified Financial Planner® (CFP), Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor® (CTFA), Certified Trust Operations Professional® (CTOP), and Certified Retirement Plan Professional® (CRPP).

The 'Overview of Blockchain and Digital Assets' course is an on-demand course, delivered online. Interested professionals can enroll online or call 706-353-3346 for more information.

About Cannon Financial Institute

Founded in 1961, Cannon Financial Institute is recognized as one of the leading global consulting and professional development firms serving the financial services industry. Cannon's offerings include industry-forward training in personal trust, corporate trust, sales, relationship and practice management, retirement planning, operations, risk management, audit and compliance, and investment experience. Cannon's tailored consulting and blended learning solutions have helped more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations to understand and act on the industry's evolving landscape. For additional information, visit www.cannonfinancial.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Cannon Financial Institute, Inc.