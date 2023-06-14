Black Nurse Collaborative Offers Top Tips on how to Stay Healthy and Travel Smart this Summer

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black American travelers are excited to be out and about again and continue to be a powerful segment of the leisure travel market - having contributed $63 billion to U.S. travel and tourism in 2019, according to a Mandala Research study. With travel on many minds, the Black Nurse Collaborative is encouraging travelers to make smart choices to protect their health this summer season.

"At the end of the day, we all share a common goal of health and safety," said Meedie Bardonille, registered nurse and founder of the Black Nurse Collaborative, which partners with the HHS We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. "Simple practices while traveling, such as wearing a mask and staying updated on flu shots and COVID vaccines, have a major impact on everyone's ability to achieve that goal."

Here are "SMARTT" ways Black travelers can protect their health while travelling domestically or vacationing abroad:

S: Sanitize – Sanitize when travelling on planes, trains and public transportation

M: Mask up – Consider masking up in busy airports, on planes and when in crowded areas.

A: Avoid people with symptoms: Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick or has COVID-19 symptoms

R: Remember to get your vaccination: If you haven't already, remember to get your COVID-19 vaccination before travelling to help ensure you don't get sick this summer. Vaccines will remain free for most U.S. residents.

T: Take the essentials : Make sure you take wipes, tissues, sanitizer, pain medication, a thermometer and your vaccination card. These are essential items for the savvy traveler.

T: Travel Clinics are an untapped resource: Travel clinics are an often-untapped resource that can help travelers stay healthy while on the road or travelling abroad. These niche facilities are equipped with specialists who can advise you on everything from vaccinations risks facing travelers in specific countries.

To search by country for specific health-related information, such as travel health notices and required vaccinations, visit: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel.

Although the federal public health emergency declaration expired in May COVID remains a public health priority. Go to vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby places to get a vaccine.

For additional resources visit, staywellhealthhub.com.

