NEW STATE CAPITAL PARTNERS-BACKED GLOBAL HOLDINGS NAMES STEVEN PETREVSKI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Experienced Financial Technology Executive Joins Payment Processing Services Provider

TULSA, Okla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Holdings, LLC ("Global Holdings" or "the Company"), a provider of payment processing and account management services to the consumer debt settlement industry, announced today that it has named Steven Petrevski as Chief Executive Officer. He replaces Kurt Grossheim, who departed the Company to pursue a new opportunity. Global Holdings is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners ("New State").

Prior to joining Global Holdings, Mr. Petrevski advanced digital distribution, established global analytics capabilities, and launched new risk solutions as General Manager of Data and Analytic Solutions at Aon. Previously, he was General Manager of Security and Fraud Solutions at First Data, securing payments across one million merchants and one thousand banks. While at JPMorgan Chase and UBS, he focused on driving technology strategy and business development across the cyber security, fraud, and analytics sectors. Mr. Petrevski began his career as a technology consultant at IBM. He holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Georgia.

"Steve is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience driving innovation in technology and financial services, and we're pleased to welcome him to Global Holdings in his new role," said John Beauclair, Senior Principal at New State. "We believe Steve's extensive leadership experience in fintech will help the Company continue to innovate as it evolves to meet the needs of its customers." Beauclair added, "We thank Kurt for his excellent leadership and contributions to Global Holdings and wish him success in his new role."

"Over the past 20 years, Global Holdings has handled millions of debt settlement payments simply and safely, becoming a trusted third-party processor for consumers," said Mr. Petrevski. "I'm honored to lead the Company's outstanding management team, and I look forward to working together to develop the innovative solutions our customers require, provide secure services consumers can depend on, and identify strategic opportunities for growth."

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. New State prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction and seeks to invest in market-leading companies with services-based business models and $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA. New State and its affiliates have invested in almost 40 companies to date. For more information visit www.newstatecp.com

About Global Holdings

Global Holdings LLC was founded in 2003 by a team of payment-processing industry veterans and is now the leading payment processor for the consumer debt-relief market. Leveraging a robust technology platform and artificial intelligence, Global Holdings specializes in making debt settlement payments simple and safe for consumers. For more information visit https://ghllc.com/.

