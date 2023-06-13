Acutis Biosciences Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility to Perform Integrated Biomarker and Data Analytics Services and Welcomes New Chief Commercial Officer for the Biopharma Market

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutis Biosciences is pleased to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot facility in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. Acutis Biosciences combines a multi-omics biomarker profiling approach with unparalleled data integration, thereby providing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with the tools needed to advance clinical discovery. This unique approach builds on the expertise gained through its standard-of-care business, Acutis Diagnostics, which has processed over three million patient samples over the past seven years with turnaround times that have been consistently at the top of the industry.

Acutis Biosciences has appointed Troy Tremaine as Chief Commercial Officer for the Biopharma Market. Tremaine will oversee commercial operations with an emphasis on collaboration and relentless dedication to clients' success. (PRNewswire)

Acutis Biosciences combines a multi-omics biomarker profiling approach with unparalleled data integration.

Furthermore, the company has named Troy Tremaine as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Tremaine will oversee commercial operations with an emphasis on collaboration and relentless dedication to clients' success. Mr. Tremaine brings over 26 years of experience within the life sciences and CRO industry. His extensive experience includes fostering strategic partnerships, implementing customer-focused programs, and growing complex businesses.

"I am honored to join Acutis Biosciences to lead the commercial team, build strong client relationships, and bring a new level of integrity and customer-focused service to the contract research market," said Mr. Tremaine. "Together, we will advance precision medicine to another level while delivering personalized solutions to support clinical trials and develop next-generation diagnostics."

Acutis CEO Jibreel Sarij added, "We are reimagining biomarker discovery at the intersection of DNA, RNA, and protein diagnostics and are rewriting the rules to champion our biopharma partners. Far too often, we have heard about the industry's dissatisfaction with CROs, whether it be slow turnaround time, incomplete data analytics, or missed opportunities to advance drug discovery with robust biomarker analytics. Moreover, we are investing in the machine learning AI tools that will become increasingly important in the interpretation of the complex data sets that our multi-omics analyses will yield."

Acutis Biosciences has developed specialized contract research services to enable biopharmaceutical companies to create value using a holistic approach to "next-generation multi-omics." The Company is rolling out the first set of genomic offerings along with immunohistochemistry assays and building out integrated analytics across DNA, RNA, protein, and broader multi-omics.

About Acutis Bioscience:

Acutis Biosciences is a biomarker discovery provider to biopharmaceutical companies with next-generation multi-omics biomarker analysis solutions powered by machine learning (ML) and AI. With technology platforms in genomics and histopathology for development and validation of state-of-the-art cancer molecular diagnostic assays, in oncology, immuno-oncology and infectious diseases, Acutis redefines conventions with a unique customer engagement model coupled to extraordinary science.

More info: www.acutisbiosciences.com

For more information:

Troy Tremaine

Chief Commercial Officer

Senior Vice President

ttremaine@acutis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acutis Diagnostics Inc.