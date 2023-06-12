JUPITER, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate is pleased to announce the successful opening of the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter. This milestone represents our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare environments that meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate - PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter (PRNewswire)

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Celebrates the Grand Opening of Innovative Healthcare Facility with PAM Health.

Located in the heart of Jupiter, FL, the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter is a collaboration between Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and PAM Health. This innovative facility aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by offering comprehensive medical and rehabilitative services to the community.

The PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter is a modern, 48,000 square foot, 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital equipped with the latest advancements in medical technology. The facility provides a wide range of specialized services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and more. Its multidisciplinary team of highly skilled healthcare professionals is dedicated to delivering personalized care and optimizing patient outcomes.

"We are proud to announce the opening of the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter, which embodies our commitment to creating exceptional healthcare environments," said Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate. "This facility will play a vital role in enhancing the quality of care available to the residents of Palm Beach and Martin County, and we were honored to collaborate with PAM Health to make this vision a reality."

The PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter features a patient-centric design that prioritizes comfort, privacy, and convenience. The facility's spacious patient rooms, advanced rehabilitation gymnasiums, and cutting-edge therapy equipment ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care in a comfortable and supportive environment.

Florida's repeal of CON requirements for rehabilitation hospitals as of July 1, 2021, paved the way for PAM Health and Rendina to satisfy an unmet need in the community for inpatient rehabilitation services.

With a proven track record of delivering successful projects, Rendina continues to collaborate with healthcare providers to create facilities that promote healing, foster innovation, and positively impact the communities they serve.

(PRNewsfoto/Rendina Healthcare Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rendina Healthcare Real Estate