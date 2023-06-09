LTSE Announces Two Key Executive Hires

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTSE Group, Inc. today announced the hire of two key executives to join its management team, both of whom joined the company June 5.

Bill Harts is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Long-Term Stock Exchange. Harts is a financial services leader with expertise in market structure. He is also a start-up founder and private equity investor who brings more than thirty five years of expertise in both regulatory frameworks and financial services technology. Harts has held senior management positions at NASDAQ as well as at Bank of America, Citigroup, and Modern Markets Initiative.

"We are thrilled to have Bill join us," said Maliz Beams, CEO of LTSE Group, Inc. "His reputation in the financial services industry, and his established expertise in market structure and applied technology, is unparalleled."

Harts added, "I have followed LTSE's progress over time with great interest, and am a firm believer in its purpose and its value to companies and stakeholders. I'm honored to join the team and am very committed to the mission."

LTSE also announced the hiring of Lisa Young as General Counsel (GC) for LTSE Services and the Long-Term Stock Exchange. Young is a seasoned General Counsel for both public and private companies and a well-regarded tech industry leader. Young has more than twenty-five years of experience scaling high-growth companies and returning value to shareholders through organic growth, IPOs, and acquisitions.

Lisa joins us most recently from LendingTree, where she served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to that she was GC at Axiom Global, Inc. and Enova International, Inc. as well as Assistant GC at JP Morgan Chase.

"We are very excited to have Lisa join us," said Beams. "Her expertise and passion about LTSE, and our mission, will benefit our clients and our team immeasurably."

Young added, "I am thrilled to be joining LTSE at a key moment when the need for long-term business thinking could not be greater. I am looking forward to working with the team to help move the company forward."

