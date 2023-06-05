Endo Announces Publication of XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) Data Analysis in Peer-Reviewed Urology®

DUBLIN, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today that post-hoc data from two Phase 3 studies of XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum, or CCH, injection 0.9 mg) in treating men with Peyronie's disease (PD) were published by peer-reviewed journal Urology®. Read the article here.

"The data analysis points to the importance of patient adherence to treatment protocol for efficacy and positive therapeutic outcomes when treating PD with XIAFLEX®," said Dr. Matthew J. Ziegelmann, urologist and lead author.

"Incremental Treatment Response by Cycle With Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum for Peyronie's Disease: A Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 3 Trials" was submitted by authors Matthew Ziegelmann, M.D.; Yiqun Hu, M.D., Ph.D.; Qinfang Xiang, Ph.D.; Genzhou Liu, Ph.D.; Michael P. McLane, Ph.D.; and Landon Trost, M.D.

About the Data

A post-hoc analysis of pooled data from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials was conducted to evaluate incremental changes in penile curvature over the course of CCH treatment in men with PD. The analysis included men who received at least one and up to four injections of study medication.1,2

Changes from baseline and from the previous penile curvature measurement were calculated after each of the four treatment cycles (weeks 6, 12, 18 and 24).1 CCH injections were administered in up to four treatment cycles at 6-week intervals; each cycle included two injections 1-3 days apart. For all patients, treatment included penile plaque modeling.1,2

Data support that incremental reductions in penile curvature were obtained from each of the four CCH treatment cycles administered to men with PD. Even among men who were initially considered non-responders after the first two cycles of injections, results suggested incremental benefits with performing a full series of four CCH cycles.1

About Peyronie's Disease

Peyronie's disease (PD) is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be painful during arousal and intimacy.3 It is estimated that PD can affect as many as 1 in 10 men in the U.S.,4 but diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.5

About XIAFLEX®

INDICATION

XIAFLEX® is indicated for the treatment of adult men with Peyronie's disease with a palpable plaque and curvature deformity of at least 30 degrees at the start of therapy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR XIAFLEX

WARNING: CORPORAL RUPTURE (PENILE FRACTURE) OR OTHER SERIOUS PENILE INJURY IN THE TREATMENT OF PEYRONIE'S DISEASE Corporal rupture (penile fracture) was reported as an adverse reaction in 5 of 1044 (0.5%) XIAFLEX-treated patients in clinical studies. In other XIAFLEX-treated patients (9 of 1044; 0.9%), a combination of penile ecchymoses or hematoma, sudden penile detumescence, and/or a penile "popping" sound or sensation was reported, and in these cases, a diagnosis of corporal rupture cannot be excluded. Severe penile hematoma was also reported as an adverse reaction in 39 of 1044 (3.7%) XIAFLEX-treated patients. Signs or symptoms that may reflect serious penile injury should be promptly evaluated to assess for corporal rupture or severe penile hematoma which may require surgical intervention. Because of the risks of corporal rupture or other serious penile injury, XIAFLEX is available for the treatment of Peyronie's disease only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the XIAFLEX REMS Program.

Contraindications: XIAFLEX is contraindicated in the treatment of Peyronie's plaques that involve the penile urethra due to potential risk to this structure and in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to XIAFLEX or to collagenase used in any other therapeutic application or application method





Corporal Rupture or Other Serious Injury to the Penis: Injection of XIAFLEX into collagen-containing structures such as the corpora cavernosa of the penis may result in damage to those structures and possible injury such as corporal rupture (penile fracture). Therefore, XIAFLEX should be injected only into the Peyronie's plaque and care should be taken to avoid injecting into the urethra, nerves, blood vessels, corpora cavernosa or other collagen-containing structures of the penis. Cases of localized skin and soft tissue necrosis occurring as sequelae of penile hematoma, some requiring surgical intervention, have been reported post-marketing





Hypersensitivity Reactions, Including Anaphylaxis: In the double-blind, placebo-controlled portions of the clinical trials in Peyronie's disease, a greater proportion of XIAFLEX-treated patients (4%) compared to placebo-treated patients (1%) had localized pruritus after up to 4 treatment cycles (involving up to 8 XIAFLEX injection procedures). The incidence of XIAFLEX- associated pruritus was similar after each injection regardless of the number of injections administered



Risk of Bleeding in Patients with Abnormal Coagulation: In the XIAFLEX controlled trials in Peyronie's disease, 65.5% of XIAFLEX-treated patients developed penile hematoma, and 14.5% developed penile ecchymosis. Patients with abnormal coagulation (except for patients taking low-dose aspirin, eg, up to 150 mg per day) were excluded from participating in these studies. Therefore, the efficacy and safety of XIAFLEX in patients receiving anticoagulant medications (other than low-dose aspirin, eg, up to 150 mg per day) within 7 days prior to XIAFLEX administration is not known. In addition, it is recommended to avoid use of XIAFLEX in patients with coagulation disorders, including patients receiving concomitant anticoagulants (except for low-dose aspirin)





Acute Post-Injection Back Pain Reactions: Post approval reports of acute lower back pain reactions, sometimes accompanied by radiation to the lower extremities, chest and arms, muscle spasms, chest pain, paresthesias, headache, and dyspnea, have been received by patients treated with XIAFLEX for Peyronie's disease. These events can be mild to severe in intensity. The events typically lasted for 15 minutes and typically did not require intervention. Administer the smallest number of treatment cycles necessary to treat the patient's curvature deformity

Adverse Reactions

Clinical trials

In the XIAFLEX clinical trials for Peyronie's disease, the most frequently reported adverse drug reactions (≥25%) and at an incidence greater than placebo included: penile hematoma, penile swelling, and penile pain.

Post-marketing experience

Acute post-injection lower back pain reactions have occurred in close temporal proximity to XIAFLEX treatments

Cases of localized skin and soft tissue necrosis events as sequelae of penile hematoma, some of which required surgical intervention

Syncope and presyncope have been reported in men treated with XIAFLEX for Peyronie's disease. Most, but not all cases occurred in the immediate treatment period or within 1-2 days following injection. Bodily injuries associated with the syncopal events have been reported

Click for full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Endo

Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the statements by Dr. Ziegelmann, any statements relating to product efficacy, therapeutic outcomes or treatment responses, and any statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this communication reflect the Company's current views as of the date of this communication about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to it and on assumptions it has made. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the outcome of the Company's contingency planning and restructuring activities; the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations, proceedings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; any actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; the Company's liquidity, financial performance, cash position and operations; the risks and uncertainties associated with chapter 11 proceedings; the time, terms and ability to confirm a sale of the Company's businesses under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the risk that the Company's chapter 11 cases may be converted to cases under chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the adequacy of the capital resources of the Company's businesses and the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the operations of the Company's businesses; the unpredictability of the Company's financial results; the Company's ability to discharge claims in chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with the holders of the Company's indebtedness and its trade creditors and other significant creditors; the risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the restructuring support agreement and any other arrangement with lenders or creditors while in chapter 11 proceedings; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; and the Company's ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by the Company, as well as the Company's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

