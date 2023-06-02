Brooks Insurance Agency, 15+ Year Exhibitor, Sponsor, And 20+ Year PIA Member, At Premier Industry Leading Insurance Event, Professional Insurance Agents 2023 Annual Conference

Brooks Insurance will display new exhibition booth in Atlantic City June 4-6, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Insurance Agency ("Brooks") , a nationally recognized multi-line wholesaler insurance brokerage and a wholesale division of Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , will be showcasing their new exhibition booth on the show floor of the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) 2023 NJ/NY Annual Conference, June 4-6th, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. "Be an Insurance Rockstar" is the theme of the annual show, bringing together thousands of premier personal and commercial insurance professional agents looking to amplify their knowledge of products, markets, and tools.

As a 15+ year Exhibitor and Silver Sponsor of the show, Brooks, who is also a 20+ year PIA member, will connect industry broker agents and carrier partners on how to better support clients with industry resources in excess & surplus lines of business. Brooks is an educational sponsor of the June 5th session, 21st Century Insurance Exposures. If you are attending PIA 2023, don't miss this continuing education session, packed with evolving coverage issues in the insurance industry today.

Rock and roll over to Brooks Booth 424 in Atlantic City next week! Contact info@brooks-ins.com to learn more about our specialty insurance, products, and services.

About Brooks Insurance Agency

Brooks Group Insurance Agency, LLC is a nationally recognized wholesale insurance brokerage and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. Brooks continues to broaden its reach in the property and casualty marketplace, providing coverage on excess and surplus (E&S), standard markets, specialty lines, and distressed lines of business. Brooks is a true excess and surplus lines wholesaler with meaningful company relationships within the specialty marketplace for your insurance coverage needs on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Visit www.brooks-ins.com for more information.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

