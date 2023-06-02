Beyond What You See: Media, students take green trip to Beijing's Tongzhou district

Beyond What You See: Media, students take green trip to Beijing's Tongzhou district

BEIJING, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Global Times:

On Monday, Chinese and overseas media took a "green" trip to the Tongzhou district, Beijing's Municipal Administrative Center. The trip aimed to help media and online celebrities better experience the city's green development including green industry, green transport, green energy and green ecology, according to the trip organizer, the Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of Tongzhou.

The journalists, online celebrities and overseas students visited the Canal Business District and Beijing Green Exchange, which helped them learn about efforts to support local green industry. They traveled by hydrogen energy bus to the Beijing Green Power Environmental building and wrapped up their tour at the Central Green Forest Park.

At the East Sixth Ring Road reconstruction project, they entered a tunnel 59 meters underground and learned about how the concept of Green Transport has been implemented in the city.

At the Central Green Forest Park, they visited the park facilities, took part in an interactive project as well as intangible cultural heritage projects. The park covers an area of 7.39 square kilometers and has become an ecological paradise that more than 50 kinds of wild animals call home.

The park aims to become a forest park close to nature, which is a clear example of the concept of ecological civilization construction being used in Tongzhou. On November 3, 2022, Tongzhou was awarded the title of "National Forest City" by the State Forestry and Grassland Administration.

As a continuation of 2022's Green Trip, the 2023 iteration can encourage more people to visit Beijing's Municipal Administrative Center.

View original content:

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES