Sky Organics Proudly Announces B Corp™ Certification

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics, a leading provider of natural and certified organic personal care products, is thrilled to announce that it is now a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp"), further recognizing Sky Organics' commitment to providing humankind with access to sustainable and responsible beauty care that is good for people and good for the planet.

B Corp Certification is awarded to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, legal accountability, and public transparency. The Certification signifies Sky Organics' dedication to using business as a force for good, placing equal importance on purpose and profit.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of this special B Corp community. It reinforces our unwavering commitment to ethical practices, sustainable sourcing, and transparency," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "Sky Organics has always been driven by a purpose beyond profit, and this certification serves as validation of our ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the world."

Sky Organics' dedication to social and environmental responsibility is exemplified through its simple, pure and potent products, sustainably sourced natural and certified organic ingredients, eco-conscious packaging, and commitment to the welfare of customers, workers and our community. By obtaining B Corp Certification, Sky Organics joins a global community of businesses worldwide that strive to create a positive impact through their business practices.

This achievement further solidifies Sky Organics' position as a leader in the natural and certified organic personal care industry, providing high-quality personal care products that promote wellness, all the while minimizing the environmental footprint and inspiring other companies to follow suit and prioritize sustainability and social responsibility. The company also aims to educate and empower consumers to make conscious choices that contribute to a sustainable future and more hopeful world.

For more information about Sky Organics, its range of personal care products and sustainability practices, please visit www.skyorganics.com.

About Sky Organics

Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators self-care essentials, made with nature's pure and potent botanics. One of the fastest growing natural brands, Sky Organics is a family-founded company, dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients to allow looking good, feeling good and doing good to coexist in harmony, and leave our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com, among others.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the high standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 6,800 Certified B Corporations in over 160 industries and 89 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

