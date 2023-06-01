SaaS Tech Marketing Veteran Kevin Iaquinto joins CommerceHub as Chief Marketing Officer to Scale Company Growth

LATHAM, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced Kevin Iaquinto as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Formerly CMO at Blue Yonder, Kevin is a proven technology marketing executive with a track record of success in scaling public and private SaaS companies and leading organizations through significant growth stages, resulting in numerous successful IPOs and strategic acquisitions.

At CommerceHub, Kevin will be responsible for global marketing to drive brand awareness, build demand and pipeline, and drive product revenue growth following the company's acquisition of ChannelAdvisor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team. He is a proven leader and innovator with tremendous experience in creating category-leading brands and teams," said Bryan Dove, CommerceHub CEO. "I am confident that Kevin will help reimagine and scale our go-to-market efforts and take them to new heights."

Iaquinto brings over two decades of SaaS marketing experience to CommerceHub. He was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Yonder, the supply chain software category leader. At Blue Yonder, he helped lead a brand and business transformation that resulted in Panasonic buying Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion in 2021. Previously, Iaquinto served as CMO to SaaS software leaders Deltek and Software AG. He was named Marketing Executive of the Year by PR World News and he and his teams have garnered a host of other industry awards.

"I'm excited to amplify the story of how the world's commerce runs on CommerceHub," said Iaquinto. "Now more than ever, businesses are faced with driving ecommerce growth by reaching more suppliers and channels, expanding product selections, and increasing sales. CommerceHub is the only company that can truly offer unified commerce – connecting supply, demand, and delivery through its unmatched network of more than forty thousand brands and retailers. Their AI-driven platform processes an average of 2.4 billion transactions a day and powers more than $50 Billion in annual gross merchandise value, serving as the essential network to these companies in achieving their commerce sales goals."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management.

