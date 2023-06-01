ASPCA Cares for 10,000th Foster Kitten in Los Angeles County

ASPCA foster program helps Baldwin Park Animal Care Center increase the number of four-to eight-week-old kittens who leave the shelter with positive outcomes by 60 percentage points

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) today announced a significant achievement by caring for its 10,000th kitten through the ASPCA Kitten Foster Program in Los Angeles. The program recruits, trains, and supports volunteer foster caregivers of kittens under eight weeks old who are too young to be cared for in Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers.

ASPCA medical staff cares for its 10,000th foster kitten, Delta, in Los Angeles County. (PRNewswire)

The ASPCA cares for its 10,000th foster kitten in Los Angeles County

This milestone comes during the height of breeding season for felines, a time of year when shelters nationwide are overwhelmed with newborn cats. Shelters in climates like Los Angeles experience a steady stream of kittens year-round, but they also tend to see a marked increase in kittens entering shelters during the spring and summer months. Kittens under eight weeks often require round-the-clock attention, a resource that many shelters don't have, so foster programs that support frequent bottle-feeding, medical check-ups, and socialization are crucial to help these young kittens grow and find loving homes.

The 10,000th kitten, a calico female named Delta, entered the ASPCA foster program when she was only five days old after being found alone near a major freeway in Los Angeles. At that age, Delta's eyes and ears were still closed and her foster caregiver bottle-fed her every two to three hours. Delta's foster caregiver notes that she loves to be cuddled and held. Delta, now 6 weeks old, is healthy and strong and will soon be available for adoption from the ASPCA in Los Angeles.

"Each of the 10,000 foster kittens cared for by the ASPCA Foster Program in Los Angeles represents a key step toward a safer and kinder community for animals overall," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO. "We're proud to partner with the County on this lifesaving program, and we thank our partners, foster caregivers, and communities for their compassion and dedication to these vulnerable cats and kittens."

In partnership with Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers, the ASPCA identified cats as the most at-risk animal population in Los Angeles, and in 2017, launched the ASPCA Los Angeles Kitten Foster Program at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, which sees the highest number of kittens in the county with an average of more than 400 four-to eight-week-old kittens entering the shelter each year. Since the program's start, the number of kittens ages four to eight weeks old who left Baldwin Park Animal Care Center alive has increased by 60 percentage points and the euthanasia rate has decreased by 57 percentage points. The ASPCA has since expanded its foster program to include kittens who enter Downey Animal Care Center, and in the future hopes to make a larger impact for kittens at all county animal care centers, including Carson/Gardena, Lancaster, and Palmdale.

"We are truly grateful to the ASPCA for their partnership in saving these most vulnerable animals," said Marcia Mayeda, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control. "This important milestone speaks to the value of public-private partnership in resolving the difficult challenges we face in saving animals' lives. The ASPCA is to be commended for their commitment, dedication, and generosity in their efforts to save underage kittens."

The ASPCA Los Angeles Kitten Foster Program has an ongoing need for foster caregivers who are willing to provide frequent bottle-feedings to the youngest kittens. To learn more about how to foster kittens in Los Angeles and to complete an online application, please visit ASPCA.org/FosterLA. The ASPCA also encourages residents to learn what to do if they find stray kittens outside by visiting its online tool. Oftentimes, the best way to help kittens found outside is to leave them where they are so their mom can take care of them rather than bring them to a shelter unless the kittens appear sick or injured.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

