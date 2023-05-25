NARRATIVE 4 JOINS FORCES WITH NONPROFIT COMMUNICATIONS FIRM THE TASC GROUP

Award winning nonprofit public relations firm, The TASC Group, will be handling publicity for global nonprofit Narrative 4

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Narrative 4 , a global nonprofit dedicated to building community through the power of storytelling, has announced a new partnership with The TASC Group , a leading public relations firm specializing in nonprofit communications. The collaboration will leverage The TASC Group's expertise in media relations, advocacy and messaging to raise brand awareness and garner publicity for Narrative 4's mission to bridge societal divides through storytelling.

"When I founded Narrative 4 ten years ago, I could not possibly have imagined the exponential growth we would experience in such a short amount of time. As we gear up for further global expansion in tandem with the celebration of our 10-year anniversary, I am delighted that our team will be working with The TASC Group to build brand awareness, reach new audiences and further advance our mission and vision," said Lisa Consiglio, CEO of Narrative 4. "The firm's creativity, commitment to projects that help strengthen social good, track record of creating dynamic campaigns and passion for the work made our choice an easy one. Our values are aligned in myriad ways, and I look forward to an informative, imaginative and innovative partnership."

Founded in 2012, Narrative 4's mission is to use the exchange of personal stories as a means of building compassion and inspiring positive action among people of different backgrounds and cultures. The organization has developed a range of innovative programs that bring together young people, educators and community leaders to share stories, build connections, promote social and cultural understanding and inspire community engagement.

"Our team is thrilled to be working with Narrative 4 to help bring their mission and programs to light," said Larry Kopp, chairman and founder of The TASC Group. "Organizations like Narrative 4 infuse our work with purpose and passion. We are humbled to represent such a dynamic team and are excited to see the impact we can make together."

The TASC Group and Narrative 4 will combine their strengths to create powerful communications campaigns that raise awareness for Narrative 4's programs, initiatives and the importance of connection through storytelling in our society.

"We recently soft launched our N4 digital platform, a combination of 6 SaaS software applications that will enable us to accelerate the reach of our programs and develop global communities of educators, students and artists to create sustainable impact," said Gautam Gangoli, Narrative 4's Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to build the N4 brand with a particular focus on our digital capabilities, we are confident The TASC Group's expertise and experience will help us position Narrative 4 as a leading non-profit in the Ed-tech space."

Narrative 4's core programs include the Story Exchange, an active listening activity where pairs of individuals swap personal stories and then retell their partner's story as if it were their own; Learning Resources; the Artist Network and Civic Engagement initiatives, all designed to help individuals and groups develop the skills and mindset necessary to build stronger, more compassionate communities. The organization partners with schools, community groups and corporations and has chapters in the United States, Ireland, Mexico and Africa.

The TASC Group is a communications firm whose work is based upon a foundation of progressive ideals and love of public service, which are reflected in the work that is performed for their clients. The TASC group has previously led communications for famed organizations like the Trayvon Martin Foundation, Bronx Rising Initiative and the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary. The firm has also been recognized by some of the most prestigious awards the communication industry bestows. Recently, they were included in the New York Observer's "PR Power 50," a list of the 50 most influential PR firms in the country, as well as ranked #3 in public affairs and public service. Additionally, the firm was recognized as One of the Nation's Fastest Growing Companies of 2023 by the Financial Times.

About Narrative 4

Narrative 4 (N4) is a global non-profit that uses storytelling and the arts to foster connection and build community. We offer educators creative tools to teach compassion and develop strong student leaders. Our classroom- and community-based programs spark joy and fuel the imagination, while fostering meaningful connections. Through our Story Exchange, Artists Network, Learning Resources, and Civic Engagement projects, N4 is creating a global network of changemakers. For more information, visit: www.narrative4.com .

About The TASC Group

The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service nonprofit communications and public relations firm. TASC was built on a foundation of progressive values and a passion for public service, which are reflected in the work that TASC does for client partners every single day. The company exists to help make a meaningful difference for nonprofit organizations, social advocacy causes and campaigns, and mission-driven businesses that are committed to building stronger communities and making the world a better place. TASC's services include media relations, crisis communications and issues management, corporate social responsibility campaigns, thought leadership development, cause-related marketing, red carpet galas, SEO and digital marketing, online reputation management and social media. For more information, visit www.thetascgroup.com .

