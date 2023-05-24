As Skilled Labor Scarcity Continues, PeopleReady Skilled Trades Supports and Celebrates Careers in the Trades

PeopleReady Skilled Trades dedicates May as Respect the Craft Month, highlighting and recognizing the vital contributions of tradespeople.

TACOMA, Wash., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The skilled trades industry continues to experience a high demand for workers, despite a cooling job market over the past few months. There have been more than 770,000 unique skilled trades job postings from nearly 95,000 employers since the beginning of 2023, according to a recent analysis by PeopleReady Skilled Trades, a specialized division of PeopleReady.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady) (PRNewswire)

Demand for many skilled trade jobs has seen double-digit growth in demand over the past three months, including carpenters (+23%), stonemasons (+45%) and construction laborers (+18%).

With nearly 200,000 job openings last month alone, skilled trades employers need to be creative in their recruitment and retention strategies to remain competitive. One strategy PeopleReady Skilled Trades employs is a year-round employee recognition program, called Respect the Craft, that aims to instill a sense of belonging and pride within their workforce.

"While we Respect the Craft throughout the year, we dedicate the month of May to recognize our extraordinary skilled labor and tradespeople across the country," said Jill Quinn, executive leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades. "Tradespeople keep our communities running smoothly, and it's our privilege to shine the spotlight on their vital contributions."

PeopleReady Skilled Trades designated May as Respect the Craft Month, an annual celebration to show appreciation for tradespeople with contests, rewards and recognition. This year, the company invited skilled workers to showcase their talent and passion for their craft through stories about the reasons they love working in the skilled trades. Some examples include:

"I like working in the skilled trades because no matter where you are from, what color your skin is, what size you are, if you are poor or well to do, female or male, or even if you made some mistakes in the past... if you apply yourself and have good work ethic, you can earn a decent wage to support your family. I'm now giving the next group of journeymen electricians the knowledge and tricks to be successful in the trade." - Bill, Journeyman Electrician

"I get to travel and meet different people from different backgrounds and walks of life... You run across these same people and they become family." - Sabrina, Millwright

"My favorite part about working in the skilled trades is knowing that each skill I have learned gives me the taste of freedom and independence. My great great grandfather on my mother's side came over from Mexico...to Tucson, where he built a house all on his very own. I have and am learning the different skills to do the same... A big thank you to all the trades that worked together to build something that will last generations." - Raoul, Plumber/Electrician

The company's Respect the Craft loyalty program is an ongoing initiative for tradespeople to earn incentives and rewards while being celebrated for their dedication to these essential careers.

From helper and apprentice to master-level opportunities across a variety of trades, PeopleReady Skilled Trades connects tradespeople and work throughout the U.S. Find and apply for jobs at skilled.peopleready.com/job or learn more about the Respect the Craft loyalty program at skilled.peopleready.com/respect-the-craft.

About PeopleReady Skilled Trades

PeopleReady Skilled Trades is a specialized division of PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI). Since 1987, this specialized division has connected tradespeople and work across a wide range of trades, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, solar installations and more. Whether customers need a single tradesperson or require a coordinated effort to dispatch trades workers across multiple projects, PeopleReady Skilled Trades ensures they have the right people with the right tools, on-site and on time. Learn more at skilled.peopleready.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PeopleReady Skilled Trades