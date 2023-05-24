42Gears Launches ChatGPT Plugin for SureMDM Mobile Device Management Platform

BANGALORE, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a global leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, proudly announces the launch of the ChatGPT plugin for its flagship offering, SureMDM. This marks a significant milestone as 42Gears becomes the first MDM provider to leverage the ChatGPT plugin for its comprehensive device management solution.

SureMDM, known for its robust features and innovative approach to managing mobile devices, is now further enhanced with ChatGPT, enabling intelligent conversational capabilities. This plugin empowers users to interact with their devices in a more natural and intuitive manner, unlocking a new level of productivity and efficiency.

With the SureMDM ChatGPT Plugin, users can now:

Monitor Devices and apply policies and configurations through Conversations: SureMDM users can now monitor devices and apply policies and configurations through natural language conversations. ChatGPT understands the context of the request, and provides a more user-friendly experience.

Receive Actionable Insights: SureMDM's powerful troubleshooting capabilities are now augmented with ChatGPT's conversational AI. Users can quickly ask questions or seek assistance regarding device configurations, policies, app installations, and more, receiving instant guidance and resolutions.

Streamline Device Management Workflows: ChatGPT eliminates the need for extensive training or documentation by providing intuitive assistance. Users can efficiently carry out routine device management tasks, such as profile deployments, compliance checks, and software updates, using simple conversational interactions.

This groundbreaking launch reaffirms 42Gears' position as a trailblazer in the MDM industry, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The seamless combination of SureMDM's comprehensive device management features with ChatGPT's AI-powered conversational capabilities positions 42Gears as an industry leader in delivering intelligent, user-centric solutions.

Prakash Gupta, COO & CTO of 42Gears, adds, "We are excited to bring the power of ChatGPT to our SureMDM customers. With the ChatGPT plugin, we are transforming the way organizations manage their mobile devices. This technology breakthrough will enable users to interact with their devices in a more natural and conversational manner, leading to increased productivity and a seamless user experience."

The ChatGPT plugin for SureMDM allows for easy implementation and streamlined adoption. For more information on the SureMDM ChatGPT Plugin, click here . To learn more about 42Gears and its solutions to manage mobile devices, visit the official 42Gears website at www.42gears.com .

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network. For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

