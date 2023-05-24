22nd Annual Purina Cares Day Featured Food Distribution to People and Pets In-Need, Service Projects Throughout St. Louis and Across the Country

Thousands of Purina associates took part in the company's annual day of service in 18 cities across the US

ST. LOUIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding nearly 129 years ago, Purina has been giving back to pets and people in need. Each May, the company's associates from across the United States are encouraged to take time away from work to volunteer in their communities. This past Tuesday, nearly 2,000 St. Louis-based Purina employees took part in the company's 22nd annual Purina Cares Day – a workday devoted to community service.

Purina Cares Day giving back to our communities, pets and people in need (PRNewswire)

To support neighbors struggling to put food on the table, Purina teamed up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to host a food distribution event in Ferguson, Missouri. Associates distributed thousands of pounds of food for both people and pets to more than 130 families in need.

Other volunteers worked at Purina's downtown St. Louis headquarters, assembling care kits for area homeless and making pet beds, blankets, adoption kits and enrichment toys for local pet shelters. Associates also participated in a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

Community-outreach efforts extended beyond the company's headquarters — associates traveled to 22 different pet welfare and social service agencies across the St. Louis region, working alongside nonprofit partners to build community gardens, conduct riverfront and roadside clean-ups, paint and make repairs to buildings and help care for homeless pets in shelters.

Outside of St. Louis — over a thousand associates at 18 of Purina's factory locations volunteered their time to create pet-enrichment toys, blankets and adoption kits for local pet shelters; assemble care kits for local homeless; and volunteer at local pet shelters.

"Giving back to our communities is part of our DNA at Purina, but Purina Cares Day is extra special for our associates," said Kim Beardslee with Purina Community Affairs. "It is incredibly rewarding to be able to work together to make an immediate impact in the lives of our neighbors and local pets, not just here in our hometown, but also in the communities where our associates live and work across the country."

Purina Cares Day is one of many ways Purina supports people and pets in need. The company gives more than $30 million in financial grants and Purina pet food and cat litter donations annually to pet-related and nonprofit organizations across the county.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products, and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health, and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

Purina Cares Day giving back to our communities, pets and people in need (PRNewswire)

Purina Cares Day giving back to our communities, pets and people in need (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare