Enhanced Internet Capabilities Will Offer Elevated Connectivity and Experience on the Most Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ships at Sea

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn , the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, has announced that its two purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, will be equipped with next generation Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink, the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology. The upgraded technology will provide Seabourn's expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink's services are available.

SEABOURN INSTALLS SPACEX’S STARLINK WIFI TECHNOLOGY ON BOTH EXPEDITION SHIPS, SEABOURN VENTURE AND SEABOURN PURSUIT (PRNewswire)

Seabourn Venture is the first ship in the Seabourn fleet to offer Starlink's Wi-Fi technology beginning with its May 12, 2023 voyage, just in time for the ship's second Arctic season. The line's second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, will be equipped with the enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity after it launches in the summer of 2023. Seabourn's expedition ships will offer the best available Wi-Fi experience, allowing guests to stay connected with loved ones as they explore some of the most interesting and remote destinations in the world.

"We are committed to providing the best ultra-luxury expedition experiences at sea, and the Starlink partnership will offer a significantly enhanced connectivity experience during our expedition journeys," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "From the polar regions to Australia and the South Pacific, our guests will experience a more reliable connection, allowing them to share those special moments and experiences with their loved ones as they sail on Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit."

"Starlink offers Internet capabilities and functionality to meet growing service demands globally, and I am so pleased that guests and crew members on both of our expedition ships will benefit from this innovative technology," added Kathleen Erickson, Seabourn's vice president of technology.

Beginning May 12, 2023, guests sailing on Seabourn Venture will have access to the enhanced Wi-Fi service on board from the Arctic to Antarctica. The ship will sail on two voyages to British Isles and Ireland in May before kicking off its second season in the Arctic. Between June and August 2023, the ship will sail on a series of 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland, as well as a 23-day adventure through the Northwest Passage. The ship will then head down the West Coast of the Americas before reaching Antarctica, where it will sail between November 2023 and February 2024. In late February 2024, Seabourn Venture will cross the Atlantic, sail up the West Coast of Africa and Europe to be in position for the 2024 Arctic season.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com .

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com .

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Pinterest .

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submersibles giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

* At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

(PRNewsfoto/Seabourn) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seabourn