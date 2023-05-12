UM Announces New U.S. Leadership Across Growth, Strategy, Planning, Intelligence, Client Services and Operations

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced new U.S. leadership, bolstering the agency's commitment to upleveling craft across all practices. The appointments include Grant Ogburn to Chief Growth Officer, Myia Thompkins to Chief Strategy Officer, Preston Larson to Chief Planning Officer, Brendon Volpe to Chief Intelligence Officer and the elevations of Erin Quintana to Chief Client Officer and Jennifer Wadeyka to Chief Operating Officer. All new leadership reports directly to U.S. CEO, W. Joe DeMiero.

UM http://www.umww.com (PRNewsfoto/UM) (PRNewswire)

UM's new leadership bolsters the agency's commitment to upleveling craft across all practices.

"Grant, Myia, Preston, Brendon, Erin and Jen bring a wealth of experience that translates to powerful business results across their respective areas of expertise for some of the world's biggest brands, and I'm thrilled to welcome them to the UM executive team," said DeMiero. "These leaders will plus up our capabilities and offerings in the marketplace while strengthening our core practices and areas of opportunity for our people, internally."

Grant Ogburn, Chief Growth Officer

Ogburn is the driving force behind UM's new business development strategy, responsible for spearheading pitch strategy and generating leads for new client relationships. He works closely across practices to initiate and optimize growth opportunities, ensuring globally scalable prospecting. In partnership with IPG sister agencies, The Martin Agency, McCann, Black Glass and Momentum, Ogburn harnesses Acxiom data and insights to help brands connect with consumers in new and powerful ways. Previously, Ogburn was President of Publicis Experiential; Chief Marketing Officer of Publicis' creative production division, PXP; co-founder of TiltShift, Publicis' XR content start-up; and worked extensively across Microsoft Xbox Marketing and Advertising. He is actively involved in organizations dedicated to advancing the wellbeing of the AAPI community, and also works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center.

Myia Thompkins, Chief Strategy Officer

Thompkins is responsible for strengthening the agency's strategy product and capability offering, uncovering new opportunities in the marketplace, and working in partnership with leadership across the agency's practices and accounts to create innovative strategies that deliver exceptional business outcomes for clients. She collaborates closely with Mediabrands Content Studio, the media-fueled creative content agency within IPG Mediabrands, to translate Acxiom insights into inspirational strategies that underpin market-moving branded content. Joining UM from Hero Collective where she led the strategy team, Thompkins also held executive roles at Publicis' Hawkeye. Passionate about advancing diversity, she is a member of the National Black MBA Association, an organization dedicated to the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for historically underrepresented groups.

Preston Larson, Chief Planning Officer

In this newly-created role, Larson is unifying UM's industry-leading Planning practice. A 20-year industry veteran, he is charged with reinventing and leading the integrated media planning process across multiple lines of business, inclusive of brand and performance activity. He also leverages the scale and strategic media partnerships of MAGNA, the intelligence and investment arm of IPG Mediabrands, to align large scale value with client objectives and opportunities. Previously at Publicis Groupe's integrated media/communications agency, Team One, Larson worked in media leadership positions for high-profile brands like Lexus. Committed to creating inclusive talent pipelines into the industry, he is a sponsor for the 4As 2023 Vanguard program, a platform dedicated to growth, impact and exposure for AA/Black professionals. He is also an original member of the Roku Advisory Board, where he provides guidance, strategic advice and support for go-to-market ad products.

Brendon Volpe, Chief Intelligence Officer

As UM's first Chief Intelligence Officer, Volpe is focused on building, optimizing and advancing the agency's newly established Strategic Intelligence practice. His responsibilities include fueling business growth by uncovering and creating insight from UM's industry-leading data & analytics, strategy, innovation, research and in-house domain experts to drive the agency's differentiated approach and offerings for new and potential clients. As part of his role, Volpe partners with MAGNA's Intelligence unit to identify media trial opportunities and to activate MAGNA's unmatched data and research on client businesses. A consummate team builder focused on development and success, Volpe is passionate about fostering a culture rooted in collaboration, creativity and innovation. He most recently held leadership positions at Hawkeye as the company's Chief Strategy Officer and Condé Nast as Head of Strategy for CNX.

Erin Quintana, Chief Client Officer

In her 15+ years at UM, Quintana has specialized in strategy for iconic Johnson & Johnson brands such as Band-Aid, Neutrogena, Listerine and Johnson's Baby and currently leads the global American Express business. Recently elevated to Chief Client Officer, she is responsible for overseeing all account management; establishing a vision and strategic plan that advances key measures of success across client relationships including team health, work quality and business results; and ensuring growth of client business. Quintana is a key driver of the agency's success, from winning new business pitches to training and mentoring up-and-coming talent. Prior to UM, she held media planning roles at OMD and Carat USA. Earlier in her career, she was inducted into the AAF's Advertising Hall of Achievement, the industry's premier award for outstanding advertising rising stars.

Jennifer Wadeyka, Chief Operating Officer

Wadeyka leads the charge on Business Planning and Operations, Media Operations, Resource Management and New Products and Services to drive efficiencies. She executes all new business transitions and optimizes the agency's commercial and future deal structures with new and existing clients. Over her 13+ years at the agency, Wadeyka has worked on multiple global and US clients and served as a critical member of the new business team. Her leadership has also extended across IPG Mediabrands through various senior business development roles, overseeing all business development and marketing efforts for the network. Wadeyka is a member of She Runs It, an organization committed to removing barriers, creating access, and lifting up women of all identities, ethnicities, and backgrounds through mentorship, development workshops and events, and has previously participated with the NICU Family Advisory Council at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

DeMiero continued: "These powerhouse leaders are incredibly passionate about driving the growth of our business and our people, and I look forward to the impact they will have on our client relationships, culture and community."

This announcement follows several accolades UM has recently received, including being named a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising & Marketing, a Top Workplace in the US by Great Places to Work several times over and distinctions for "Inclusive Workplace" and "Sustainability Standout" in Campaign's 2023 Agency Performance Review.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,500 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UM