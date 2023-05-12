Comanche Biopharma Appoints Allyson Felix to Board of Directors

CONCORD, Mass., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comanche Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy for the treatment of preeclampsia, today announced the appointment of Allyson Felix to its Board of Directors. Allyson is the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time, with an astonishing thirty-one global medals at the Olympics and World Championships. In addition to her impressive athletic achievements, Allyson is the Co-Founder and President of Saysh, a company focused on creating athletic footwear designed specifically for women.

"We are delighted to welcome Allyson to the Comanche Biopharma Board of Directors," said Scott Johnson, MD, CEO of Comanche Biopharma. "She brings valuable experience and a unique perspective as a track legend, preeclampsia survivor, successful entrepreneur, and an advocate for maternal health."

Allyson's personal experience with preeclampsia sensitized her to the magnitude of this disease and the disparities in maternal care, in the US and worldwide. She has been a vocal advocate for improved maternal health and the rights of pregnant women, using her platform to raise awareness and push for positive change. In her words, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Comanche Biopharma. This is my passion project. Through my role as a Board member, I hope to contribute to the success of Comanche and use my voice to increase preeclampsia awareness."

With Allyson's appointment, Comanche Biopharma gains a powerful ally in our mission to improve maternal health globally.

