Scala Data Centers participates in two panels at International Telecoms Week 2023

The company is also a Sustainability Partner at the event and supported the MoreTrees project to plant 6,000 trees in a region in Kenya, which aims to preserve the environment and strengthen the local economy

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, will participate in the 16th International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2023, which will be held from May 14th to 17th, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (US). The company is a Sustainability Partner of the event, which is the world's largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms and Digital Infrastructure ecosystem, and it will have executives participating in two panels throughout the agenda.

On May 16th, Agostinho Villela, Vice-President of Engineering and CTO at Scala, will be on the panel "Keeping the lights on – How are data centre providers planning for power uncertainty?", in which he will talk about the unique approach of the company to constantly increase energy efficiency. On May 17th, Thiago Pongelupe, Pre-Sales and Product Director at the company, will speak on the theme "FastDeploy: How to grow fast and sustainable" at the ITW innovation stage.

As a Sustainability Partner of ITW 2023, Scala has also supported the MoreTrees Project, developed by UK leading vertically-integrated, global e-commerce technology group and brand owner THG, with the aim of making it easier for individuals, businesses, and their customers to go "greener" and encourage the protection of the environment. In this initiative, 6,000 trees were planted in the region situated along the greater Milihoi channel, in Kenya, which will result in the sequestration of around 1,800 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to the emission of 4,397,400 miles in a standard car.

The project has already planted more than 1 million trees in an area of 1,159 hectares of mangrove forest in the region and is essential for its environmental preservation, guaranteeing adequate conditions for the diversity of marine life and birds and reducing soil erosion in the local. The initiative is also very important for the region's economy and community because the increased forest density is providing storm surge protection for its residents and the availability of wood that is widely exported for use in the tanning industry and raw building material, in addition to being used to make dhows (traditional sailing vessels). The project also counts on the engagement of the local community, as it created 22 working days for an average of 19 local employees per month.

Scala participates in ITW 2023 to share its experience and pioneering approach in implementing sustainable data centers in Latin America since its founding in 2020, based on a robust ESG agenda. Scala has environmental, social and governance sustainability initiatives. Among them: supplying its sites exclusively with renewable energy; permanent search for solutions to obtain maximum efficiency in water and power consumption, with an average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) below 1.40, the lowest in Latin America; support for the higher education of future data center engineers who live in sites' surrounding communities; and compliance with strict sustainability requirements from investors such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Agenda:

International Telecoms Week 2023

When: from May 14th to 17th

Opening hours: from 6 pm to 8pm (May 14); from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (May 15); from 9 am to 5 pm (May 16); and from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (May 17)

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center – National Harbor, Maryland (US)

More information about the event: https://event.internationaltelecomsweek.com/event/106d28e1-c9ae-41ee-a1ed-a6e26e7a50cb/summary

ITW 2023 events featuring Scala Data Centers:

Keynote Panel "Keeping the lights on – How are data centre providers planning for power uncertainty?"

When: May 16, from 9:00 am to 9:50 am (local time)

Where: Stage 1

Participants: Agostinho Villela, Vice-President of Engineering and CTO of Scala Data Centers; Amar Khan, Head of Network Site Investments at Meta; Guy Willner, CEO & Co-Founder of IXAfrica Data Centers; Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx; Scott Hanna, Chief Revenue Officer of Cumulus Data; and Kemal Hawa, Global Head of Digital Infrastructure Practice at Greenburg Traurig (Moderator).

The ITW innovation stage

When: May 17, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am (local time)

Where: Stage 1

Dynamics: 10-minute presentations, with different themes, made by executives representing their respective companies.

Scala Participant: Thiago Pongelupe, Pre-Sales and Product Director at Scala Data Centers.

Other participants: Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase; Jay Yass, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer at Omnispace; Jose E. Puente, CEO of Reality Border; Nicole Nixon, CEO of Listing Central LLC; and Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio Media.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 700 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale customers, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each customer in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

