Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace named a finalist for three Crystal Cabin Awards

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, has been named a finalist for three Crystal Cabin Awards, the only international award recognizing excellence in aircraft interior innovation.

InteliSence™ intelligent cabin experience (PRNewswire)

Crystal Cabin Award winners will be announced across eight categories on June 6 in Hamburg, Germany as part of the annual Aircraft Interiors Expo.

Collins was nominated for three groundbreaking new technologies that are helping airlines improve the customer experience.

Collins InteliSence™ intelligent cabin experience is an intuitive, integrated intelligence system, providing cabin crew and maintenance technicians with insights and predictions to improve airline operations, cabin service and the passenger experience.

Deep learning AI software and sensor technology observe passenger interactions with objects within the suite – including from glasses, plates, personal electronics and more. Data is collected and communicated in real-time to service teams, which means passengers get refills sooner, bedding is made quicker and faulty equipment is remedied rapidly.



Operational management is also improved as airlines are better able to optimize power usage, proactive maintenance and on-board provisioning for every flight.

Collins Pothos™ cabin air ionizer seeks to deodorize cabin air to levels that mimic and often exceed pristine, natural outdoor conditions.

Compact, lightweight and with a variety of installation configurations, Pothos easily integrates into any enclosed space – including Environmental Control System ducts and direct passenger air systems.



The ionizer targets problem spaces within the cabin where high odor and air recirculation are typically encountered.



Pothos ionization is intended to be more efficient and longer lasting than commercial solutions and when combined with current aircraft cabin filtering, seeks to provide passengers with a fresher smelling cabin.

Collins Q-Tech™ sound absorbing metamaterial is a replacement for traditional honeycomb-core panels that improves overall sound absorption as well as the range of frequencies able to be absorbed.

Made of highly flexible interconnected bulb arrays, Q-Tech sound absorbing metamaterial has been shown to reduce noise transmission by 10x when compared to a standard double-wall panel.



Configurable to target specific noise frequencies, Q-Tech sound absorbing metamaterial can be strategically configured and placed in multiple applications to mitigate specific problem noises – including within head rests, sidewalls, seats, monuments, galley equipment and air management systems.



Q-Tech sound absorbing metamaterial is made of thermoplastic materials, making operations more sustainable and allowing for a simple recycling program at time of replacement.

Collins has won 12 Crystal Cabin Awards, the most recent coming in 2022 when the SpaceChiller™ thermoelectric cooling system took home first prize in the Passenger Comfort category.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact

Joel Girdner

+1 319 263 1733

joel.girdner@collins.com

Pothos™ cabin air ionizer (PRNewswire)

Q-Tech™ sound absorbing metamaterial (PRNewswire)

Raytheon Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies