Northern Tool + Equipment Announces New Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Frank Crowson will begin on May 8, 2023

BURNSVILLE, Minn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Crowson will join Northern Tool + Equipment as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Beginning May 8, 2023, Crowson will be responsible for leading Northern Tool + Equipment's initiatives involving brand awareness and revenue growth.

Northern Tool + Equipment (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining the team, Crowson was SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Best Buy. He was also SVP of Marketing for Guitar Center and spent more than 15 years working across numerous marketing and merchandising roles at Target, including buying, promotions and owned brands marketing.

"We're excited to welcome Frank to the Northern Tool + Equipment team," said Suresh Krishna, Northern Tool + Equipment president and CEO. "With his extensive retail leadership experience and proven track record of driving results through customer-centric, digital-first marketing, we believe Frank is the right person to lead our marketing and brand-building efforts. His entrepreneurial spirit and tenacity are a perfect match for Northern Tool."

"I'm looking forward to joining the team and contributing my experiences from across the retail industry to drive market growth and expand the reach of Northern Tool + Equipment," said Crowson. "I'm passionate about growth and transformation and am thrilled to join Northern Tool on their mission to honor and serve those who do the tough jobs."

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

