The Collective Behavioral Health has rebranded to Sol Mental Health: New name, same quality care

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collective Integrated Behavioral Health proudly announces a name change to Sol Mental Health. The company believes Sol Mental Health aligns with their vision for the future.

We are exited to share that, Collective Behavioral Healthcare, is changing to Sol Mental Health - a new name and look.

"Sol Mental Heath is comprised of caring mental healthcare professionals who actively partner with individuals on their mental well-being goals. We want the brand to communicate that in a welcoming, clear, and uplifting manner" said CEO Kevin Trexler. The new name, Sol Mental Health, better reflects the company's mission to serve the mental healthcare needs of our communities.

This new name is supported by a totally new design system.

"At Sol Mental Health, we want our brand to help create a safe, inclusive and judgement free environment for our patients when they are in their most vulnerable state. Sol is the sun – bright, warm and most importantly healing." said Jennifer Nelson, VP of Marketing.

About Sol Mental Health

Sol is a fully in-network, comprehensive, outpatient behavioral health practice serving children, adolescents, and adults through both in-person clinics as well as virtual care options. The company was founded in Denver and provides care to thousands of patients in multiple states.

