BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Mirko Bibic 369,941,369 99.57 % 1,615,379 0.43 % David F. Denison 364,645,134 98.14 % 6,909,636 1.86 % Robert P. Dexter 369,628,887 99.48 % 1,924,970 0.52 % Katherine Lee 368,606,578 99.21 % 2,950,195 0.79 % Monique F. Leroux 367,207,758 98.83 % 4,348,966 1.17 % Sheila A. Murray 369,350,083 99.41 % 2,205,848 0.59 % Gordon M. Nixon 368,833,321 99.27 % 2,721,451 0.73 % Louis P. Pagnutti 368,223,920 99.10 % 3,329,091 0.90 % Calin Rovinescu 369,460,132 99.44 % 2,096,611 0.56 % Karen Sheriff 368,554,935 99.19 % 2,991,092 0.81 % Robert C. Simmonds 366,838,907 98.73 % 4,717,841 1.27 % Jennifer Tory 369,630,420 99.48 % 1,925,242 0.52 % Louis Vachon 366,267,828 98.58 % 5,287,839 1.42 % Cornell Wright 367,312,824 98.86 % 4,240,785 1.14 %



Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

_______________________ 1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.



Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy

1-888-482-0809

media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

