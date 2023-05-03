Special Report on Chronic Care Costs Sheds Light on the Financial Burden of Managing a Chronic Condition

Special Report on Chronic Care Costs Sheds Light on the Financial Burden of Managing a Chronic Condition

A new special report on chronic care in 2023, conducted by HealthCentral.com, found that Americans with a chronic condition pay approximately five times more in medical expenses vs. non-chronic patients.

Included in the report was a national survey of people with chronic conditions, 44% of whom have reported going into debt due to medical expenses with 1 in 10 people spending over $10,000 per year on costs related to their chronic conditions.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral, the leading digital health destination serving patients and caregivers managing chronic conditions, released its new special report on the financial burden faced by people with chronic conditions.

HealthCentral (PRNewswire)

Included in the report is an analysis of healthcare spend data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and healthcare advocacy groups along with a national survey of people living with chronic conditions, conducted by HealthCentral. The healthcare cost analysis and survey findings, along with additional context from researchers and patients living with chronic diseases, as well as expert commentary, are detailed in five separate in-depth features on HealthCentral.com that illustrate the impact of chronic illness on individual lives and the nation overall.

The Cost of Being Chronic in 2023: A Special Report

https://www.healthcentral.com/chronic-health/the-cost-of-being-chronic-in-2023-a-special-report

The Cost for Survival

The Introduction of Biologics has Come with a Cost

HealthCentral.com Survey Results: 7 Things You Told Us About the Cost of Your Chronic Care

https://www.healthcentral.com/chronic-health/things-you-told-us-about-the-cost-of-your-chronic-care

Cost of Care Can Rival Your Yearly Salary

Debt Looms Large with Chronic Conditions

A Home Down Payment or the Cost of Chronic Care?

Also included in HealthCentral's original series on the Cost of Being Chronic in 2023:

About HealthCentral

HealthCentral is the leading digital health destination serving patients living with chronic and serious illness, their care partners and the health professionals who care for them. Remedy Health Media owns and operates award-winning sites including HealthCentral, Patient Power, OBR Oncology, TheBody and TheBodyPro.

CONTACT:

Name Tom Roseberry

Remedy Health Media

Email troseberry@remedyhealthmedia.com

Phone 678-296-8453

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthCentral