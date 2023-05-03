Kore.ai Unveils Experience Optimization (XO) Platform V10.1 Equipped with Smart Co-Pilot and Advanced Generative AI Capabilities

New advancements significantly reduce development efforts and time in building sophisticated virtual assistants, improving user experience

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , the world's leading conversational AI platform and solutions company, today announced the release of the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform Version 10.1, featuring enhanced capabilities for building chatbots using generative AI.

Kore.ai has introduced capabilities that leverage generative AI and large language models (LLMs) for the creation and deployment of intelligent conversational experiences–making it five times faster with one-third of the operational efforts required compared to conventional methods.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) to deliver better customer and employee experiences, boost productivity and improve business performance. But developing IVAs from scratch that can engage in human-like conversations is a complex process that requires deep understanding of the domain, user behaviors, and business processes. Companies need to invest significant time and effort, which requires teams of developers and domain experts to script and code complex dialogs covering various business use cases, to create and maintain the IVAs' conversational capabilities.

Kore.ai addresses this pain point by introducing the Smart Co-pilot through the V10.1 upgrade of the XO platform. By specifying the domain and briefly describing the function of the IVA at the design stage, developers now have access to the relevant use cases and the critical functionalities that the bot must handle. The Smart Co-pilot taps into generative AI to suggest use cases, generate full conversational flows and dialogs, build test cases and training data. This approach significantly reduces the overall efforts required for bot development, by at least 70%. As a result, the time to market for these intelligent conversational experiences can be shortened from days to just a few hours.

"Generative AI language models and conversational AI work at their highest potential when used together," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder, Raj Koneru. "LLMs are especially helpful in handling tasks that would otherwise require creating large datasets and training various blank slate models. Through the V10.1 release, we are bringing the power of generative language models to all stages of bot development, simplifying the process of building sophisticated virtual assistants."

The Conversation Designer within the XO Platform now automatically generates executable dialog tasks and offers prompts to collect user input, API call definitions, business logic, and transition flows. This allows developers to focus on reviewing, making edits, honing or regenerating the conversation design.

To enable IVAs to handle more complex tasks and provide more engaging experiences, Kore.ai has added a feature called AI-Assisted Dialog Node. With the help of AI-Assisted Dialog Nodes, bot developers can create IVAs that utilize contextual information during user interactions and deliver personalized experiences. These dynamic conversations can handle complex tasks and ensure a more natural flow of communication between the IVA and the user.

"Smart Co-pilot and the AI-Assisted Dialog Node are innovative concepts that have been implemented to substantially enhance the entire bot development experience for complex use cases and provide a more robust training framework," said Kore.ai Chief Technology Officer, Prasanna Kumar Arikala. "By leveraging these features, developers can create more effective interactions between users and IVAs, resulting in better engagement and personalized experiences."

Earlier this year, Kore.ai introduced the zero-shot and few-shot models as part of its efforts to help design conversations and create training and test data to develop truly intelligent and intuitive virtual assistants. These models enable more efficient and effective available data while reducing the amount of manual effort required for labeling and training.

The V10.1 release of the XO platform will benefit more than 350 of the Global 2000 companies, as well as an increasing ecosystem of developers seeking to develop virtual assistants.

Kore.ai offers a wide range of industry-specific AI solutions such as BankAssist, HealthAssist and the recently launched RetailAssist , as well as function-specific assistants like IT Assist and HR Assist. In addition, the company offers SmartAssist and AgentAssist, which are focused on contact centers. All of these solutions are built on top of the XO platform and benefit from the enhanced features that have been built and added in the V10.1 release.

