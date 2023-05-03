Commvault a Leader in Cloud Backup for Ransomware Protection, According to KuppingerCole

Named an Overall Leader, Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Market Leader for Metallic DPaaS in Analyst Organization's Leadership Compass Report

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for the complex and mission critical hybrid environments of today's global businesses, announced that KuppingerCole Analysts AG has positioned the company as an Overall Leader in its Leadership Compass on Cloud Backup for Ransomware Protection. Within this rating, Commvault has also been named a Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Market Leader.

"Today's hybrid IT environment creates additional challenges for backup and disaster recovery because of its complexity and heterogeneity, making it critical for customers to select solutions that align with their business requirements for service continuity, like resiliency, immutability, and scalability," said Mike Small, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole. "Commvault has the broadest environment data protection with comprehensive functionality covering multiple use cases, a range of solution delivery options, and strong security features such as multi-layered zero trust. Its Metallic Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) should be considered by organizations looking for DPaaS as part of a comprehensive solution with ransomware protection for their hybrid IT environment."

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass provides an overview of the Cloud Backup for Ransomware Protection market, analyzing vendors based on innovativeness, market position, financial strength, and ecosystem, as well as their respective products and services across a range of capabilities, including security, functionality, deployment, interoperability, and usability.

Commvault's enterprise-grade DPaaS excels in all of these categories and is championed in the report for delivering a wide range of cloud-native data protection solutions that cover a broad spectrum of workloads, including databases, endpoints, file & object, VM & Kubernetes, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Active Directory, and Salesforce. The report also spotlights the enhanced security and compliance protection from Metallic DPaaS via its Security IQ security tools and insights, ThreatWise cyber deception technology, and Government Cloud protection.

"We are thrilled to receive recognition for our excellence in cloud backup and ransomware protection! As one of the only vendors to be highlighted for both Overall Leadership and individual components of Product, Innovation, and Market Leadership in KuppingerCole's report, we are proud to stand out from the competition," said David Ngo, Metallic CTO, Commvault. "At Commvault, we take pride in providing unparalleled simplicity and trust to our customers, regardless of where they are in their cloud journey. We offer the ability to back up data in any environment, from on-premises to public and private cloud, and everything in between. Our advanced security features exceed the strictest compliance standards, ensuring that our customers' data is always safe and secure. With our extensive coverage for SaaS apps and structured and unstructured data, we remain at the forefront of cloud data protection. At Commvault, we don't just do it, we do it better than anyone else."

To learn more, download the full KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on Cloud Backup for Ransomware Protection on Commvault's website.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our Intelligent Data Services protect customers' data in a difficult world. We provide a simple and unified Data Protection Platform that spans all your data – regardless of whether your workloads live on-premises, in the cloud, or spread across a hybrid environment. Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed offerings, or Software as a Service via our Commvault-built Metallic portfolio. In addition, integrations are available for O365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and other leading business applications. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Visit www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

