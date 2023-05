FDA Roundup: May 02, 2023

Today, the FDA published a Conversations with Experts QA that focuses on the importance of the agency's engagement with international organizations, including World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Trade Organization's Standards and Trade Development Facility, and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation's Food Safety Cooperation Forum, among others. In the conversation, the authors discuss the objectives of the collaboration and how collectively it supports the FDA mission and strengthens the global food safety system.

On Monday, the FDA warned consumers to not purchase or use Nose Slap and Soul Slap products, which are unapproved drugs marketed to promote alertness and boost energy. These products are inhalants and primarily contain ammonia. Inhaling ammonia can quickly lead to eye, nose, and throat irritation; coughing; and airway constriction. The FDA has received reports of adverse events such as shortness of breath, seizures, migraines, vomiting, diarrhea, and fainting from consumers after using the Nose Slap or Soul Slap products. These products may have been purchased online through the Nose Slap website. On, FDA issued a warning letter to Nose Slap LLC for marketing these unapproved drugs in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. These products have not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for their intended uses. Failure of the company to promptly correct violations may result in legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, product seizure and injunction.

On Monday, the FDA released its third video on the topic of cybersecurity for medical devices. This new video, Tips for Health Care Facilities: Cybersecurity Incident Preparedness and Response , features Dr., Chief Quality Officer from Northwell Health, with the key focus on how to prepare for a cybersecurity event and how to help ensure patient safety during a prolonged cybersecurity event. The video also points viewers to supplementary materials on the FDA website to help health care facilities plan.

On Monday, the FDA approved the xT CDx (Tempus Labs Inc.), a next generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic (CDx) that detects certain mutations in RAS genes in tumor samples of colorectal cancer patients to aid in the identification of patients who may be eligible for targeted treatment therapies with cetuximab or panitumumab. If Tempus xT CDx does not detect a mutation (presumed to be RAS mutation-negative), then panitumumab or cetuximab may be appropriate treatment options. In addition, the xT CDx can be used to detect the presence of somatic variants in 648 different genes using DNA isolated from Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens and matched normal blood or saliva specimens, from previously diagnosed cancer patients with solid malignant neoplasms. Test results are generated using information from several databases including information derived from the FDA-recognized Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Oncology Knowledge Base (OncoKB), a tumor mutation database that contains detailed information regarding specific alterations in cancer genes. This is the latest example of the FDA's ongoing commitment to advance access to diagnostic testing that has reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness and is intended to aid health care professionals in making more informed decisions for patients.

On Friday, the FDA published a Consumer Update warning consumers the agency reviewed several incidents of serious adverse events associated with the use of Apetamin, which is being marketed illegally for weight gain and figure augmentation. Although, the FDA restricted importation of Apetamin, the product continues to find its way into the U.S. market, often via online marketing and in some retail stores, and is being is heavily promoted and sold online.