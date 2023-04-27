The Beauty of Spring in Shaanxi: A Tourist's Paradise

XI'AN, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a unique and unforgettable travel destination this spring? Look no further than Shaanxi, one of China's most picturesque provinces, waiting for you to explore its spring adventure.

Shaanxi Culture and Tourism Provincial Department has launched the "Spring in Shaanxi Invitation" spring cultural tourism campaign in 2023. The campaign includes 15 boutique tourism routes covering more than 150 cultural and recreational activities such as flower viewing and leisure and 40 spring flower viewing photography spots.

As the rapeseed flowers bloom across over 20 thousand acres of land in Shaanxi's Hanzhong region, tourists can now easily access the province via the frequent high-speed trains that run from Xi'an to Hanzhong. With more people stepping out to embrace the beauty of spring, a surge of visitors is flocking to various flower-watching spots across the region.

In Pucheng county, Shaanxi, over 45,000 acres of pear blossoms have attracted large numbers of tourists, prompting the introduction of a new tourist train for visitors to enjoy the scenery.

Shaanxi is also known for its rich cultural heritage. The city of Xi'an, the ancient capital of China, is home to many historical and cultural landmarks, including the Terracotta Warriors and the Xi'an City Wall. Visitors can immerse themselves in the city's fascinating history and explore its ancient architecture and art.

Tourists can also experience the cultural essence of Shaanxi by visiting its historical and cultural sites. Night tours of Tang Paradise, the "The Longest Day in Chang'an" program, the live performance of "The Song of Everlasting Regret" at Huaqing Palace, and the "The Legend of Camel Bell" at Xi'an Huaxia Cultural Tourism Resort are all must-visit cultural tourism projects for out-of-town visitors.

Did you know Shaanxi is creating quite a buzz on the internet? Shaanxi has been sharing engaging and informative traveling contents on their social media account, Visit Shaanxi, and now has over 1.085 million fans across all platforms, with a cumulative exposure of over 10 million and an interaction of 761k in Q1, 2023. Among them, the number of fans on Facebook platform exceeds 852k, Instagram platform exceeds 71k, Twitter platform reaches 159k, YouTube platform reaches 1,432, and the newly joined social platform, TikTok, has already garnered 551 fans.

So why not plan a trip to Shaanxi this spring and experience the natural beauty and rich culture of this wonderful province?

View original content:

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism