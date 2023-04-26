Resecurity Named Global InfoSec Award Winner at RSA Conference 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a leading cybersecurity company, has been named a winner in multiple categories at the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco, California. The prestigious awards recognize companies and individuals that have made significant contributions to the field of cybersecurity, and Resecurity is proud to have been recognized in multiple categories.

Resecurity's cutting-edge solutions have been widely recognized by industry experts and have garnered many accolades, including the recent recognition at RSA Conference 2023. The awards are a testament to the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions to some of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

The company was honored with a range of awards for their exceptional contributions in various domains. The awards include:

Next-Gen Digital Footprint Security

Cyber Defense Magazine Best Product Threat Modeling

Cyber Defense Magazine Market Leader Third-Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM)

Publisher's Choice Critical Infrastructure Protection

Cyber Defense Magazine Market Leader Industrial Cybersecurity

Publisher's Choice Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

Cyber Defense Magazine Market Leader Threat Detection Incident Response Hunting and Triage Platform

Cyber Defense Magazine Cutting Edge Threat Intelligence

Cyber Defense Magazine Hot Company Fraud Prevention

Cyber Defense Magazine Most Innovative Smart City Cybersecurity.

These awards emphasize the company's strengths in cybersecurity, risk management, and innovation. It showcases its cutting-edge solutions in critical infrastructure protection, industrial cybersecurity, and third-party cyber risk management. Additionally, the awards also highlight Resecurity's achievements in the domains of threat detection, incident response, and fraud prevention, along with its innovative contributions towards the security of smart cities. The recognition also projects Resecurity as a market leader in various cybersecurity domains, cementing its position as a top-tier security solutions provider.

"We are thrilled to receive these awards at RSA Conference 2023, which is a testament to our innovative solutions and industry-leading expertise in the field of cybersecurity," said Resecurity CEO, Gene Yoo. "We are committed to continuing to provide our clients with the best possible cybersecurity solutions and services, and this recognition is a testament to our dedication and hard work."

Resecurity is a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that help organizations of all sizes and types protect against cyber threats. The company's solutions are designed to provide comprehensive protection against a wide range of threats, including advanced persistent threats, ransomware, and other types of cyber-attacks.

Resecurity's Next Gen Digital Footprint Security solution is designed to help organizations monitor and protect their digital assets, including their website, social media profiles, and other online properties. The solution provides real-time monitoring and alerting, as well as comprehensive reporting and analysis capabilities.

The company's Publisher's Choice Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) and Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions are designed to help organizations identify and mitigate risk from third-party vendors and to protect critical infrastructure against cyber threats. These solutions provide comprehensive monitoring and reporting capabilities, as well as advanced threat detection and response capabilities.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

Resecurity's solutions have been widely recognized for their innovation and effectiveness, and the company is proud to have received these awards at RSA Conference 2023. The company's commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions to the most pressing cybersecurity challenges is unwavering, and it will continue to provide its clients with the best possible cybersecurity solutions and services.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

Media Contact:

press@resecurity.com

