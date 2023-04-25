The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting applications for Year-2 of its Small Business Executive Training Program

Transform Your Small Business Into a Thriving Enterprise with SBA T.H.R.I.V.E.

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners looking for professional development need look no further than SBA's T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined Program. The program offers free business education and coaching to help accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses across the United States.

T.H.R.I.V.E. stands for Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate. The June 20 to December 20, 2023 program includes comprehensive training curricula, including financial management, marketing, and strategic planning. Participants will develop a 3-year business-specific strategic growth plan, and a long-term vision to address their unique challenges and opportunities.

Among year-1 participants 94% would recommend T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined to a peer, and the mean rating for program usefulness was a 6 on a scale of 1-7. The program delivers customized engagement, problem-solving, and peer-to-peer interaction. It fosters a business ecosystem among peers, government leaders, and the financial community. It helps build sustainable and scalable businesses that promote local and national economic development. The program is for small business owners committed to business growth

Program Overview:

6-month intensive program

June 20 - December 20, 2023

Hybrid format (online + in-person)

8 online modules

8 in-person sessions at local cohort location

Free (brought to you by the SBA)

Applications will be accepted through May 10, 2023. More information is available at T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined , and local SBA District Offices.

The program is being executed by a new contractor, Isom Global Strategies (IGS), a woman-owned small business with 25 years of federal program management and public education. IGS CEO Towan Isom said, " we know what small businesses want and need. We've led many small business programs, including for the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National institutes of Health, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and more. The program is innovative and disruptive, and the feedback is compelling. We're so excited to enter year-2 of the program."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.

Please visit www.sba.gov to learn more, or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn & Instagram

About Isom Global Strategies

Isom Global Strategies (IGS) is a full-service marketing and program management agency, founded in 1996. IGS proudly takes the lead in rolling out and administering T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined programming with a focus on a tailored entrepreneurial education. IGS is a woman-owned, SBA-certified small business with over 25 years of experience in government contracting, program management, public education, conference planning, strategic communications, and management consulting.

Please visit www.isomglobal.com to learn more, or follow us on LinkedIn & Instagram .

