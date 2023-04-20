New Consumer Survey Signals Mobile Ordering and Payment in Bars and Restaurants is Here to Stay

Survey also indicates that consumers are tired of waiting and the majority prefer to order and pay through mobile devices.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hospitality industry returns to pre-pandemic norms, Union—a data-driven hospitality engagement platform—has released a new third-party survey detailing how consumers are adapting to new technology within bars and restaurants, such as QR codes and mobile payment apps. Some of the key findings from the survey include:

Consumers have come around to QR codes, but wish they could order and pay through their mobile devices. When asked how they feel about QR codes to view menus at bars and restaurants, almost 44 percent of participants reported that they are okay with QR codes, but wish they could order with their mobile devices instead of a server. Not surprisingly, more than half of consumers surveyed said that when they see a QR code that allows them to order and pay, they use it.

More and more consumers are choosing to pay with apps instead of physical cards. When asked if they prefer to pay with apps such as Google Pay or Apple Pay versus physical credit cards, nearly 40 percent of respondents indicated that they prefer to pay with apps.

Guests are sick of waiting. The survey showed that 42 percent of consumers are waiting about 10 minutes to get their drinks at bars and restaurants. When asked what action they are most likely to take when waiting too long at a bar or restaurant to be served, the majority of respondents (38 percent) said they reduce the tip. The next action they take is leaving the venue (22 percent). The study also reported that, on average, consumers at bars and restaurants wait 10 minutes for the bill, which could be a contributing factor for guests preferring to quickly pay with a mobile device and avoid waiting for the check.

"The most interesting takeaways we found from this survey is that consumers are frustrated with service speed and open to technology for support," said Layne Cox, Union's chief marketing officer. "With Union, guests can view the menu and take full control of the ordering and payment process, which gets drinks in their hands faster and takes pressure off waitstaff. High volume venues also gain valuable insights about ordering behaviors that can positively impact their bottom line."

Findings in the release came from a nationally representative survey conducted in March 2023 of more than 1,000 U.S. adults, ages 21-55.

For more information on Union, visit www.getunion.com. For inquiries about this survey, contact abbylhagstrom@gmail.com.

About Union

Union is a hospitality engagement platform leveraging industrial-grade data intelligence to deliver transformative experiences for guests, operators, and brands at the most popular venues across the country. Designed by over 50 hospitality venue owners from some of the highest volume locations in the country, the Union engagement platform was built specifically to meet the needs of high-volume bars and restaurants, while taking a revolutionary approach to connecting consumers and brands on-premise. Follow Union on Facebook and Instagram or visit getUnion.com.

