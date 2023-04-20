Kinnls Adds a Comfortable and Ergonomic Office Chair to Its Earth-friendly Designs

An environmentally conscious furniture company introduces the Aerron Backrest Chair to help celebrate the upcoming World Earth Day.

LA MIRADA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnls, which is committed to offering stylish, high-end and quality furniture and homewares, is thrilled to introduce the Aerron Backrest Chair. As a company that adheres to the concept of sustainable development, Kinnls has launched the new product prior to World Earth Day, which is April 22.

Aerron is a foldable-back office chair with an adjustable, wide headrest integrated with the back of the chair to bring a unique sense of enjoyment. It contains nine subarea supports for ultimate comfort and improved work efficiency, and the curved backrest design emphasizes the ingenious combination of simple aesthetics and ergonomics. Aerron comes in microfiber or cowhide leather and is available in four colors.

Since its inception, Kinnls has dedicated itself to supplying the most comfortable products to help businesses and their employees create a positive work environment. The company is especially devoted to using sustainable products and creating a low carbon footprint. The company is especially proud to offer free shipping on all orders.

"Kinnls is committed to building an ideal workspace to support our customers' teams, so they can be their best and feel that their bodies are supported," said the president of Kinnls Furniture, Kenan. "People spend hours seated, whether working on laptops, attending video meetings, or spending time around a conference table. Instead of average, uncomfortable big-box office seating, which can detract from concentration and cause back and neck pain, Kinnls designs its environmentally friendly office chairs to energize or relax employees during a long day."

Kenan continued, "Many of our chairs have a built-in vibration massage function for users to enjoy a comfortable massage for aches and pains or just to relax. We offer designs that combine innovation and ergonomics for all-day use. Other features include a 360° swivel, seat height adjustment and an adjustable tilt angle and lock."

All Kinnls products undergo at least 10 meticulous production processes. Designers source sustainable raw materials and monitor material opening, cutting, splicing, veneering, and overall inspection. That results in exquisite craftsmanship in every process where all separate parts are combined into a product that will stand the test of time.

As World Earth Day approaches, the Kinnls team hopes more people will pay attention to the importance of the Earth's ecological environment to human survival and development and calls on people to participate in the protection of the Earth's environment.

To check out Kinnls' wide range of chairs, desks, and sofas, visit kinnls.com. Kinnls also sells its products on Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart. It can be found on Facebook and Pinterest and offers 24/7 support to help with any questions.

