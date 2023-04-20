Centinel Spine® Quickly Achieves 1,000 Procedures with prodisc® C Vivo and prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement System as Rapid Market Adoption Continues

The 1,000 th procedure milestone was completed shortly after reaching 500 implantations in mid-February 2023 .

Rapid uptake of new products is driven by early surgeon adoption of the new "Match-the-Disc™" system.

Procedure volume with the new prodisc® C Vivo and prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement System has increased by over 60% in 1Q 2023 vs 4Q 2022.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust and clinically-proven total disc replacement technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced the completion of the 1,000th procedure in the United States with the Company's latest FDA-approved total disc replacement (TDR) system of prodisc® cervical solutions, prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK. The milestone comes two months after the Company completed 500 procedures with the system and validates the benefit of matching the implant to meet surgeon preference and patient needs. Since the limited launch of the new prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK system was initiated in September 2022, procedure volume with the new system has continued to grow exponentially—with an increase of over 60% in 1Q 2023 vs 4Q 2022.

prodisc C Vivo & prodisc C SK (PRNewswire)

According to spine surgeon Bradley Duhon, M.D., of Lone Tree, Colorado, "prodisc C Vivo comes with the trusted reputation of its Centinel Spine predecessors, but now with much easier implantation. It has become my 'go-to' disc replacement because it comes with very little bone work or prep. This not only makes for easier implantation, but also less endplate disruption, less bleeding, and less potential for heterotopic ossification."

The prodisc C Vivo system has been in clinical use internationally since 2009 and is currently one of the most frequently implanted TDR devices in the world. The device has keel-less fixation and combines a unique anatomically-designed superior endplate with lateral spikes to optimize fit and provide immediate fixation.

The prodisc C SK device features a flat endplate design for optimized implant positioning that allows surgeons to address individual patient anatomy—and a low-profile central keel that provides immediate fixation and enables a streamlined keel preparation technique.

"The Match-the-Disc™ system of prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK, along with the original prodisc C, is exhibiting exponential growth," observes Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "With the addition of more instrument sets throughout the year, we will strive to support the unprecedented demand for this unique, paradigm-shifting total disc replacement system."

The prodisc portfolio is the most extensive TDR system in the world, offering both cervical and lumbar implants with anatomically-differentiated designs. Centinel Spine is the only company with FDA approval for both cervical and lumbar TDR systems. All of the prodisc cervical and lumbar devices incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of the prodisc platform after 30 years and over 225,000 implantations worldwide.*

* Data on file.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine's prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Centinel Spine

Varun Gandhi

Chief Financial Officer

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

Media

Elizabeth Coleman

ICR Westwicke

Phone: 203-682-4783

Email: elizabeth.coleman@westwicke.com

Centinel Spine (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC