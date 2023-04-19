With Demand for Pelvic Health Exploding, Leading Pelvic Floor PT Provider, Origin, Expands Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin , the leading U.S. provider of women's health and pelvic floor physical therapy, is now available nationwide. For the first time ever, the millions of people across the U.S. who suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction have access to evidence-based, affordable care through Origin's expert network and proprietary platform.

Each year, over 1 in 3 adult women experience common but often overlooked health issues, from postpartum recovery to menopause symptoms. However, these issues are often unaddressed by medical providers due to lack of expertise, focus, and incentives — leading to a lifetime of complications and issues that can affect a woman's quality of life. Existing women's health platforms similarly lack the clinical expertise and programmatic interventions required to improve outcomes, making Origin's virtual care expansion especially urgent.

"Pelvic floor dysfunction is more common than seasonal allergies. And yet there is one pelvic floor PT for every 4,000 people who need help each year and a dearth of virtual options. Many patients also live in pelvic floor PT 'deserts,' leaving them with limited or no options to see a provider in person. We're humbled and excited to be expanding access to this incredible noninvasive therapy across the country, hopefully chipping away at the suffering in silence," says Origin's CEO & Co-Founder, Carine Carmy.

The company's virtual care model offers a new way to experience physical therapy for the pelvic floor and whole body, with virtual visits and a digital platform designed to effectively treat issues related to pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. In addition to 1:1 sessions with a pelvic floor physical therapist, patients get access to a custom library of prescribed exercises, educational resources, and community experiences. After launching and iterating in a handful of states, Origin's highly successful telehealth program is now available in 35 states and growing. Specializing in issues related to pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health, Origin is not only raising the standard of care for women and individuals with vaginal anatomy at every stage of life, but also giving more people access to pelvic floor physical therapy than ever before.

While telehealth and virtual care have been on the rise over the past few years, it's primed to become the dominant form of healthcare. In a survey of Origin virtual care patients conducted this year, 90% of virtual patients would say the care they received at Origin was excellent and 87% of patients would say virtual PT has helped them experience an improvement in their health condition.

While Origin treats a wide variety of pelvic health issues, the company is deeply focused on filling the postpartum care gap with this nationwide rollout. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have both acknowledged the dangerous lack of care for postpartum individuals. 58% of individuals who gave birth vaginally and 43% of those who had a Cesarean birth report symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction . Origin's Fourth Trimester Care offering enables millions of women to have a safe postpartum recovery, and is clinically appropriate for anyone 2 days to 3 months postpartum, even if they don't currently have acute symptoms. Their nationwide virtual care expansion of this program is groundbreaking for the millions of postpartum women in the US, reaching an unprecedented amount of people who have recently given birth and improving outcomes and offering a vital support system for postpartum people who've been left without resources for far too long.

ABOUT ORIGIN

Origin offers a new way to experience physical therapy for the pelvic floor and whole body, with virtual and in-person visits and a digital platform designed to help effectively treat issues related to pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. Origin is currently available in 35 states and growing, and is largely in-network with major insurance plans.

