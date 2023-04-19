Wellstar Health System Selects Medline as Strategic Partner for Laboratory Supplies

Expanded partnership to consolidate distribution services and optimize supply chain

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has expanded its partnership with Georgia-based Wellstar Health System with a multi-year laboratory prime vendor agreement to help drive standardization, cost savings and operational efficiencies. As Wellstar's medical and surgical supplies partner for more than six years, Medline will now also provide an extensive portfolio of laboratory supplies and solutions across the system's nine hospital laboratories, molecular lab and multiple ambulatory labs.

"Medline has been a key partner for several years, but their team especially stepped up when we needed them most during the pandemic," said Brice Bruno, VP of laboratory services at Wellstar. "With the expansion into our laboratory operations, I feel confident that this partnership will enable us to further standardize across the entire Wellstar system, and the cost savings and efficiencies gained will help drive optimization in our supply chain."

Building on the longstanding strategic partnership, Medline's supply chain capabilities will help Wellstar improve its operational results by streamlining the integration of the laboratory business into the health system's broader supply chain operations. As part of the agreement, multiple Medline team members, including a full-time analyst, are dedicated to Wellstar, ensuring supply chain operational transparency and efficiency in a commitment to providing enhanced support and service. In addition, Wellstar's ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms will extend to include its laboratory operations.

"Over the years, Medline has been committed to partnering with Wellstar, procuring the inventory needed and providing the system with continuously reliable, superior service," said Jennifer Griffin, divisional sales director for Medline. "We are excited to expand our prime vendor relationship by implementing Medline's unique approach to laboratory distribution and further demonstrating our rapid growth in this space."

Medline bridges the gap between clinical lab and supply chain efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of 120,000 products covering all major lab categories, including various Medline-branded products. Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting http://www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com.

About Wellstar Health System

At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. By listening actively to what people want, need and expect from their healthcare, Wellstar is able to provide "More than Healthcare. PeopleCare." — at every age and stage. Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar provides access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 9 hospitals; 400+ medical office locations; 7 cancer centers; 84 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 34 imaging centers; 18 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks. As one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar is growing our services, capabilities, and ability to meet evolving patient needs. Our passion for people extends into the communities we serve. As a nonprofit health system, we thoughtfully reinvest annually in prevention and wellness programs, as well as charity care for eligible patients. Our Wellstar Foundation also supports our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve with funding for equipment, services, and programs that provide more than healthcare. To learn more about how Wellstar is always listening, learning, and tailoring care to meet patients' individual needs, visit Wellstar.org.

