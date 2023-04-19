PowerA Launches FUSION Pro 3 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

The brand's latest controller helps gamers upgrade their performance with four mappable advanced gaming buttons, swappable thumbsticks, magnetic impulse triggers, and more.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, launched its newest controller in the phenomenal FUSION line - The FUSION Pro 3 Wired Controller. Designed for Xbox Series X|S, and compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10/11 PCs, the FUSION Pro 3 combines a premium build and highly anticipated features to create an impressive gamepad that gamers can customize to Play Your Way and improve performance.

PowerA FUSION Pro 3 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S (PRNewswire)

The FUSION Pro 3 is available now at PowerA.com , Amazon and many major retailers where gaming accessories are sold for an MSRP of $79.99.

An Upgraded Experience

Building on the success of the original FUSION Pro and most recently the FUSION Pro 2, this next generation aims to continue delivering performance enhancing features at a budget friendly price. Noticeable upgrades include the addition of four mappable advanced gaming buttons that replace the detachable Pro Pack to provide a more seamless way for gamers to gain an advantage in nearly any game. The included protective case has been redesigned to provide a more compact footprint that makes it easier to safely take this controller to the next tournament or friend's house. Lastly, we're offering this premium controller at an initial MSRP which is $10 less than the last generation, providing tremendous value.

Climb the Ranked Ladders

The FUSION Pro 3 is designed to provide competitive-grade performance and help gamers on their journey to upgrade their skills and move up the ranks in their favorite games. It features four advanced integrated buttons on the back of the controller that can be quickly mapped while gaming to optimize controls for each game, three-way trigger locks for improved response time or precision, and swappable thumbsticks so gamers can choose between short and tall sticks with concave and convex options to fit their preference. The controller also has a familiar ergonomic design with textured rubberized grips on the front and back and embedded anti-friction rings that provide fatigue-free comfort during marathon gaming sessions.

Elevated Gaming

Starting with the convenient protective case that safely carries the controller, cable, and swappable thumbsticks, the FUSION Pro 3 truly upgrades the entire gaming session. Gamers can take advantage of the Volume Dial to optimize sound balance and the One-Touch Mic Mute with LED indicator to quickly adjust communication. The controller also features dual rumble motors and impulse triggers; pair those with a headset plugged into the 3.5mm stereo jack for an immersive gaming experience. The 10-foot braided USB-C cable is designed to last while playing from the couch or a gamer's favorite gaming chair, and the built-in share button allows for quick screenshot or clip shares with friends.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including The FUSION Pro 3, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com .

