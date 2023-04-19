BigID and SPHERE Join Forces to Remediate Identity Hygiene Risks

New Strategic Alliance Bridges Intelligent Access Control to Remediate Risk

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, compliance, privacy, and governance, and SPHERE, provider of innovative solutions for identity hygiene and access governance, today announced a strategic alliance that offers joint customers the ability to identify and remediate identity hygiene risks based on data sensitivity. The joint solution is designed to reduce the attack surface and automatically remove open and excessive access to sensitive data.

SPHERE leverages BigID's discovery in-depth capabilities to enrich their access control offering - providing customers with deep classification and insight on their unstructured data to help in prioritizing remediation activities. BigID finds, classifies, and tags unstructured and structured data by sensitivity, type, owner, residency, regulation, and more, while SPHERE resolves mismanaged permissions to that sensitive data.

Together, the joint solution provides customers with the ability to focus their remediation activities on the most sensitive areas of the business, automate the remediation of findings, and reduce risk and overhead for the business. Customers can:

"We're excited to partner with SPHERE to offer our customers the ability to identify toxic combinations of open access to sensitive data with the ability to prioritize and automate the remediation of findings resulting in a smaller attack surface for bad actors," said Marc DeGaetano, CRO of BigID. "Together, we can help businesses better understand their identity hygiene risks and take proactive measures to mitigate them."

"Our mission at SPHERE is to provide an identity lens to data security problems, enabling a much more holistic and sustainable approach to managing access to sensitive data," said Rita Gurevich, CEO of SPHERE. "Our partnership with BigID will enhance our capabilities and allow us to offer our customers a more robust solution for managing identity hygiene risks based on the data itself."

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

About SPHERE

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business that is redefining how organizations improve security, enhance compliance—and achieve ongoing Identity Hygiene. SPHERE puts rigorous controls in place that secure your most critical data, create the right governance process for your systems and assets, and help keep your company compliant with all relevant regulations. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com .

