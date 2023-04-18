Smartpress Reveals Annual Environmental Management Achievements

Online printer surpasses challenging targets in multiple areas

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com solidified their reputation as a sustainable business with the announcement of three major successes in their Environmental Management System (EMS). With high expectations from clients, and a united effort with their parent company, The Bernard Group, the carbon neutral printer proved once again they're committed to leading the industry in reducing environmental impact.

After tremendous success in last year's sustainability initiatives, carbon neutral printer Smartpress' 2023 priorities are focused on further enhancing their eco-friendly offerings and internal practices. Smartpress' continued achievements prove they are leading the printing industry in environmental stewardship. (PRNewswire)

"It's crucial that industry and commerce understand their part in the bigger picture and take responsibility for it."

Dive deeper into Smartpress' EMS accomplishments:

"We're more aware each day of our impact on the planet," said The Bernard Group's Industrial Engineer Clay McCarty. "It's crucial that industry and commerce understand their part in the bigger picture and take responsibility for it."

What were Smartpress' 2022 EMS objectives?

Save 100,000 kWh of energy annually: They far surpassed their goal with 375,884 kWh total annual savings.

Quantify Scope 3 emissions: Already carbon neutral for Scopes 1 and 2, they calculated their total Scope 3 emissions to be 23,533 tCO2e (and purchased new renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets for Scopes 1 and 2).

Divert 500 tons of waste to proper disposal: They exceeded this goal with a total of 538 tons of redirected waste, including recycling magnet material for the first time ever.

"We determine objectives by looking at the needs of our company and client interest," said Emily Keith, Environmental Program Manager. "We also make sure the objectives are measurable. Each year brings different challenges and goals, and our EMS objectives reflect those well."

What's Next for Smartpress' EMS in 2023?

Provide more sustainable packaging.

Continue recycling improvements.

Bolster their eco design process.

See their pledge to social responsibility:

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

