Naturepedic Launches a New Pillow Line to Detox the Sleep Environment

Healthier and planet-friendly, the new pillows are designed to suit individualized sleep needs.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, has expanded its organic pillow lineup with the launch of three new products. Offered in a variety of functional designs, these new pillows can accommodate sleepers of all ages, sizes and sleep positions.

Naturepedic Organic Mattresses: Safe Healthy Sleep™ Since 2003 (PRNewswire)

New pillow line includes adjustable, side sleeper and body pillow options that are healthier for people and planet.

"Our goal at Naturepedic is to provide Safe Healthy Sleep™ for every member of your family," said Jason Cik, Naturepedic co-founder and head of sustainable product innovation. "No two people sleep exactly the same, and these pillows reflect that."

This new pillow lineup includes the following, each encased in breathable, GOTS certified organic cotton:

Organic Side Sleeper Pillow: Built for optimal neck and spinal support and filled with organic latex – Built for optimal neck and spinal support and filled with organic latex – $139 .

Organic Cotton/PLA Body Pillow: Designed for full-body comfort with a supportive fiber-based fill derived from non-GMO sugarcane – Designed for full-body comfort with a supportive fiber-based fill derived from non-GMO sugarcane – Starting at $179

Organic Adjustable Latex Pillow: Offers personalized comfort with easy zipper access for adjusting shredded organic latex fill – Offers personalized comfort with easy zipper access for adjusting shredded organic latex fill – Starting at $119

Naturepedic's pillows eliminate polyurethane foam, chemical flame retardants and harmful VOCs so that families can rest their heads with peace of mind. They are MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free validated, and all latex is GOTS approved for organic pillows, making them a healthier choice for people and planet – without sacrificing comfort.

Naturepedic's pillow launch comes on the heels of its Organic Pet Bed introduction earlier this month. The pioneering organic mattress manufacturer plans to release additional sustainably made products throughout 2023 in celebration its 20th anniversary. Shoppers can view the new pillows online or visit their nearest Naturepedic Organic Mattress Gallery.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naturepedic