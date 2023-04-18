Maypharm's Hyalmass filler with Hybrid Technology obtained CE to hit Europe and America's market

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being already popular on South Asia market, particularly in Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, China, for Hybrid Technology and highly dense HA for long-lasting effect, Hyalmass filler obtains CE to properly enter Europe, America etc markets.

Along with Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna and Eyebella, Hyalmass has passed a ton of exacting clinical preliminaries to guarantee device's performance. It was developed by adding a local anaesthetic lidocaine to lessen pain during the procedure. It also contains a soft tissue material hyaluronic acid and aimed at temporary improvement of wrinkles. Hyalmass is made of a homogenized hyaluronic acid, which is Maypharm's own product that creates a high bio-compatibility rate.

Hyalmass is a cosmetic treatment that aims to restore volume and smooth out wrinkles in the face. This procedure is performed using hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the body that provides hydration and fullness to the skin.

Unique push rod of Hyalmass was designed to enable the user to insert it for the procedure with less effort. The handle design is specially developed to fit various sizes of hands and prevent from slipping.

Main benefit of using Hyalmass filler is immediate and noticeable results. After the treatment, patients can expect to see an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin, as well as an increase in overall facial volume. The results can last for up to 12 months and the treatment is safe and effective for most people.

In addition to its cosmetic benefits, the Hyalmass filler can also have a positive impact on a person's confidence and self-esteem. By restoring volume and smoothing out wrinkles, patients can feel more youthful and refreshed, which can lead to an improvement in their overall well-being.

In conclusion, Hyalmass filler is a popular cosmetic treatment that offers a simple and effective solution for restoring volume and smoothing out wrinkles in the face. Whether you look forward to improving your appearance or boosting your confidence, this treatment is the best option to consider.

Maypharm is looking forward to becoming well-known manufacturer of dermal fillers for their safety and efficiency, and being on highest demand on every market, Asia, Middle East and Africa or South and North America.

