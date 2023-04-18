DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH FOR ALWAYS BEST CARE FUELS FRANCHISE EXPANSION IN MULTIPLE MARKETS

-Leading Senior Care Franchise Developing with New and Existing Franchisees Throughout United States and Canada-

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading senior care franchise systems in the U.S. and Canada, Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that it achieved over 12% sales growth in 2022, another double-digit year of increased revenue for the company. This momentum has fueled the brand's franchise development in the first quarter of 2023, with an agreement signed by new franchisees in Calgary, Alberta, as well as a new office opening in Kingwood, Texas. Established operators grew their Always Best Care territories in Utah, while new franchisees joined the system as owners of offices in Charlotte and Wake Forest, North Carolina.

"Always Best Care's achievements over the past year are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team members and talented franchisees who represent this business so well," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "We had back-to-back years of double-digit sales growth, which is an incredible accomplishment that speaks to the quality of our services and the in-demand franchise opportunity we offer. With the continued growth of the senior population, Always Best Care is committed to investing in the caregivers and the technology that will keep our brand at the forefront of the senior care industry and fuel our growth into new markets for many years to come."

Additional recent highlights for Always Best Care include:

Multiple openings are on tap for the first half of the year with new franchisees in Chicago , Orlando, Florida ; and Calgary, Alberta .

Technology continues to play a vital role in the company's continuum of care. First introduced in 2021, remote patient monitoring is now available throughout the system, along with exclusive programs like Always In Touch and Balance Tracking System. In late 2022, Always Best Care introduced a 24/7 virtual care agent that provides franchisees around-the-clock, data-based client insights and recommendations.

Industry accolades for the brand include rankings on the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 and Franchise Direct Top 100 lists. Bryant Greene , owner of five Always Best Care offices in Philadelphia and Delaware , was named a 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association.

Always Best Care celebrated its anniversary as a Walk to End Alzheimer's® National Team, raising more than $900,000 over the past 12 years from teams around the country.

Franchise opportunities are available in many new territories for individuals interested in leveraging Always Best Care's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. Markets open for development include key cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Southern California, Oregon and Washington state. For more information on available territories and franchising with Always Best Care, contact Sean Hart at rshart@abc-seniors.com, call 916-545-2786 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/franchising/.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

