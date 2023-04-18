CYMAT UPDATES WARRANT REPRICING AND WARRANT EXERCISE INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Symbols: TSXV: CYM

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to provide an update further to its press release made March 28, 2023, updating its intention to reprice outstanding warrants and the initiation of a warrant exercise incentive program.

The Company has received consent from all of the warrant holders to reprice an aggregate of 3,859,862 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued pursuant to its May 5, 2021 private placement. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.90 and an expiry date of May 5, 2023. Management believes repricing these "out of the money" Warrants could encourage their earlier exercise, improving the Company's balance sheet and helping to finance a number of business development opportunities in the automotive and military sectors. The Warrants will be deemed to be amended to adjust their exercise price to $0.32 per share (the "Amended Warrants").

The Company also previously announced that if it obtains Warrant Amendment Approval, it will institute a warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") designed to encourage the early exercise of the 3,859,862 Amended Warrants. Under the Incentive Program, the Company will offer an inducement to each Warrant holder that exercises its Amended Warrants early by the issuance of one additional Common Share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") for each Warrant exercised. Each Incentive Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.50 for a period of two (2) years from the date of the Warrant Amendment Approval and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from their date of issuance.

Approval of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") ("Warrant Amendment Approval") for the Warrant Amendments is pending. The Company will issue a further press release when such approval is granted. The Company intends for the Incentive Program to be in effect for five (5) business days following the Warrant Amendment Approval date.

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature, and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the Alusion™ brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetal™ brand. For further information, please visit our website at www.cymat.com.

Company Contact:

Michael Liik CEO

Email: liik@cymat.com

Telephone: (416) 704-6217

Website: www.cymat.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: nsimon@investor3.ca

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

