WEKA Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform provider for performance-intensive workloads, announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage report.

WEKA received a five out of five-star overall customer experience rating and a five-star support experience rating.

"WEKA is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage based on our customers' honest reviews. We are very grateful to them for taking the time to share their feedback and experiences," said Liran Zvibel, cofounder and CEO at WEKA. "We are both proud and humbled by their overwhelmingly positive feedback, which we believe validates that WEKA is executing well against its mission to deliver an outstanding product and support experience that delights our customers."

Gartner defines Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market as software and hardware appliance products that offer object and/or scale-out distributed file system technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth. WEKA has received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction based on feedback and ratings from verified WEKA customers that have experience working with WekaFS – the core distributed file system technology on which the WEKA® Data Platform is built.

The WEKA Data Platform is purpose-built to tame large-scale unstructured datasets and supercharge performance-intensive workloads. It transforms stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines and helps to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements whether running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments.

The WEKA platform was reviewed 50 times during the 18-month evaluation period, ending 31st January 2023, with 99 percent of reviewers showing a willingness to recommend it. WEKA received a five out of five-star overall customer experience rating and a five-star rating in the support experience category.

"WEKA has been transformative, allowing for the consolidation of vast numbers of files and objects across our estate onto a single, highly performant platform. The metadata performance, especially in file creation, is excellent and allows for the rapid ingest of very large numbers of smaller files where needed." – Infrastructure Services Team Leader, Government

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed. We help organizations transform their traditional, stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI, ML, and HPC seamlessly and sustainably. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software-defined solution purpose-built for hybrid cloud in the AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements for next-generation workloads running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerating business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

